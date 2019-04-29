‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Shows Off Curvy Derriere, Insane Abs In Eye-Popping Video

Playboy model Rachel Cook regularly teases her social media fans with tantalizing photos and videos, and she often incorporates a fun flair for letting herself be both sexy and silly. A video she posted over the weekend accomplishes just that, and her fans clearly agree that the sultry approach works for her.

Cook’s latest Instagram video brings back her fun “Seductive Sally” persona as she once again lets it all hang loose in the interest of promoting Bang energy drinks. The Playboy model is wearing a sexy, casual outfit that perfectly accentuates all of her curves, and she gives everybody exactly what they want in this short clip.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Rachel wore this look this past week and the low-hanging bitty jean shorts and form-fitting white bralette or bikini top allow Cook to flaunt her gorgeous figure. The model has her chestnut tresses piled up into a messy bun on top of her head and she looks stunning with the button on her shorts unbuttoned to leave her followers all the more tantalized.

Cook struts in slow motion to her van where she brings out a Bang energy drink and takes a sip. She soon strips off her denim shorts and spends a moment in the pool wearing the white bralette and orange thong bikini bottoms.

After showing off a few angles of her killer body, the video ends with Rachel climbing out of the pool on her hands and knees. She arches her back and angles in the perfect way to give one last shot of her curvy derriere as she shoots a sultry facial expression toward the video camera.

That video post has only been up on Instagram for about 15 hours as of this writing, but it has almost reached 500,000 views. More than 1,000 of Rachel’s 2.4 million followers have commented, with many noting how much they love her decision to do these ads in such a campy — yet still sexy — fashion.

Another recent Instagram post of Rachel’s explains that she has started her trip in South Africa now and she’s posing with dozens of penguins hanging out on the beach in the background of her shot. Cook notes that she was surprised to see all of the penguins just hanging out on the beach and, as usual, the Playboy model looked gorgeous in the shots she shared.

The Inquisitr has shared fun glimpses into Rachel Cook’s “Seductive Sally” persona before, and she certainly has it nailed. Nearly everything the Playboy model posts on Instagram gets a ton of love from her followers, and this sexy, revealing video clip makes it clear why that is the case.