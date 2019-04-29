Kim Kardashian Is Vegan, But Only In One Location

Kim Kardashian seems to play life on her terms. Kim’s “plant-based diet” appears to be confirming just that.

On April 29, The Metro reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sharing an Instagram story. Two pictures showed a blueberry-topped smoothie bowl with sprinkled seeds and banana, alongside a plate of sliced avocado and diced sweet potato. Kim’s brief description came with a mention of veganism.

“I am eating all plant-based when I am home.”

Up until now, the 38-year-old makeup mogul appears to have steered clear of the celebrity-adored vegan trend. While Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Gisele Bundchen are all hardcore vegans, this Kardashian is frequently spotted dining out on meat and fish dishes. Her trips to Japanese high-end eatery, Nobu also peg the KKW Beauty founder as a sushi lover. A 2018 report from Who stated Kim’s diet to include “a meal of chicken, sweet potato and vegetables” for lunch and “fish and more vegetables” for dinner. Interestingly, the breakfast of “blueberry-oatmeal pancakes” doesn’t seem a million miles off the recent vegan version. Both include the vitamin-rich berry and some form of oats.

2018 saw Kim vow to hone in on her diet on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, per In Style.

“I’m going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this bodybuilder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid’s like 6 now. She is like ripped.”

While Kim’s Instagram posts largely revolve around her business ventures, travels, and family life, the odd snap does give fans an insight into what she eats. An update made after the New Year suggested Kim had spent the holidays indulging – being “back to salads” was the caption.

Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner also appears to have attempted the vegan lifestyle. In 2017, Kylie took to Snapchat, stating: “I’m trying this whole vegan thing,” per Harper’s Bazaar. Anyone keeping up with Kylie’s Instagram stories will know that the change was very much temporary. Kylie’s recent meals appear to have included bacon, eggs, and oven-baked chicken dishes.

Kim does, however, appear to have shifted to the animal rights mentality when it comes to her wardrobe. As The Metro reports, fake fur is now prominent in this Kardashian’s closet. “I have blue nails, this coat is faux fur. That’s my new thing, faux,” Kim revealed on Snapchat. French designer, Givenchy has also sent Kim a faux-fur coat.

While many celebrities embrace the plant-based lifestyle as an all-or-nothing deal, this famous face appears to be doing so on her own terms. Kim is vegan, but only at home.