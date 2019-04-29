Is Hannah B.’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Doomed From The Start?

Is Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette doomed from the start? It appears a second contestant on the newest season of the hit ABC reality dating series was sent home just before filming began, reported Reality Steve on Twitter.

Shortly after it was revealed that potential contestant Matt D. was sent packing after some alleged inappropriate online activity, it appears that Joe Romeo was also told that he would not have a place among the suitors vying for Hannah B.’s heart.

Romeo was on the official list of suitors released by ABC, but three people were since cut from the list to make the final list of suitors now 30.

Monsters & Critics reported that Romeo didn’t even make it to the first night, filmed at The Bachelor mansion in California. Reality Steve posted a video from Romeo, where he explained why he believes he was booted from the show. In the video, he claims that he was kicked off the series before filming began. He had to surrender his phone before filming, and it was quickly returned with no “reason as to why” he was let go from the series.

He claims that “All I know is that when I got my phone back I saw that I got slammed for being — and stereotyped — for being a Staten Island guido ******bag with anger issues.”

Romeo then explained that he feels a photo that was found on his phone could have been the reason for being let go. He did not explain what the content of the photo was.

In the video, Romeo also spoke about his difficult past year and how he lost his beloved grandmother to cancer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that contestant Matt D. was also let go from the series for messages he sent to a woman named Sam Smithburger. He was allegedly accused of Instagram harassment, and Smithburger posted some of the messages on her Twitter account.

This guy used to dm me on insta consistently for like 2 years and now he’s a contestant on the new Bachelorette lmao pic.twitter.com/bhUuZsTKQG — sam smithburger (@SamSmithburger) March 16, 2019

The show’s official ABC site revealed several of the suitors that would be vying for Brown’s heart during the new season of the series.

They’re names, ages and where they hail from are:

Joseph B., 30, from Chicago, Illinois

Tyler C., 26, Jupiter, Florida

Luke P., 24, Gainesville, Georgia

Ed W., 25, Nashville, Tennessee

Connor S., 24, Dallas, Texas

Luke S., 29, Washington, D.C.

Dustin K., 30, Chicago, Illinois

Brian B., 30, Louisville, Kentucky

John Paul J., 24, New Carrolton, Maryland

Tyler G., 28, Boca Raton, Florida

Dylan B., 24, San Diego, California

Peter W., 27, Westlake Village, California

Hunter J., 24, Westchester, California

Daron B., 25, Atlanta, Georgia

Mike J., 31, San Antonio, Texas

Also competing for Hannah’s heart are the following:

Devin H., 27, Sherman Oaks, California

Cameron A., 30, Austin, Texas

Thomas S., 27, Southfield, Michigan

Chasen C., 27, Longview, Washington

Ryan S., 25, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Matthew S., 23, Newport Beach, California

Grant E., 30, San Clemente, California

Kevin F., 27, Manteno, Illinois

Scott A., 28, Chicago, Illinois

Joey J., 33, Bethesda, Maryland

Connor J., 28, Newport Beach, California

Garrett P., 27, Birmingham, Alabama

Johnathan S., 27, Los Angeles, California

At the end of the first night of the competition, 22 lucky bachelors will remain to toast the Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.