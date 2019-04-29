‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sharon Gives A Warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 30 brings a battle between Sharon and Mia. Plus, Nikki finds herself one step closer to learning what Victor is hiding, and Billy works to make things right.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Sharon (Sharon Case) square off, according to She Knows Soaps. Mia has already tried to cause trouble for Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) by leaving a fake sonogram at Sharon’s for her to find. Sharon already confronted Mia over her meddling, but Mia had a pain, and Sharon rushed her to the hospital where Mia learned her fake pregnancy was real.

Now Sharon knows that Mia’s baby could be either Rey’s or Arturo’s (Jason Canela), and no matter the outcome, Sharon is prepared to stand by and support Rey. In the end, Sharon leaves Mia with a warning about trying to cause trouble.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) discovers a clue about the mystery surrounding Victor (Eric Braeden). Previously, she and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) found that Victor paid a psychiatrist, and right before they heard that Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, he almost explained himself to Nikki. Instead, they focused on supporting each other through their grief, and shortly after Victor takes off again. Nikki worries that whatever her husband is involved in could risk their future happiness.

Loading...

According to The Inquisitr, Nikki enlists Rey to help her put together what Victor is hiding. At first, the detective isn’t interested in helping out with Newman family drama. However, Nikki manages to make it worth Rey’s while, and Rey and Sharon end up going to Las Vegas to track The Mustache’s secret. While on the case, Rey makes a stunning discovery. What he finds will end up rocking Nikki’s world.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) makes things right. He recently asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to marry him, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) interrupted wanting money to keep quiet about him sleeping with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge. Now, it’s time for him to right past wrongs.

He put everything on hold to help support his mother, Jill (Jess Walton) and Victoria during Neil’s funeral and celebration. Jill felt thrilled to learn that Billy and Victoria are together again, and he has to make sure he keeps it that way, which is why he will work hard to ensure that there isn’t anything that can derail his new chance with Victoria. He’s ready to step up and be the man she needs. Of course, her family drama could end up causing things to crash and burn.