‘Game Of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Posts Sweet Tribute To Co-Star Following Sunday’s Epic Episode

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday night’s Season 8, Episode 3, of Game of Thrones.]

Another epic episode of Game of Thrones has left fans shaking in their seats, and one of the biggest stars of the series, Sophie Turner, shared a sweet tribute to one of her co-stars who’s been along for quite the wild ride with her throughout all eight seasons.

Turner took to Instagram to show some love to Alfie Allen, who fans of the show know as Theon Greyjoy of the Iron Islands. Allen’s character has had some major development over the course of the sprawling HBO series and echoing a statement made by her character’s brother, Bran Stark, she referred to Allen — and Greyjoy — as a “good man.”

During Sunday’s 82-minute-long battle at Winterfell, Theon was tasked with keeping Bran, the three-eyed raven, safe from white walkers and from the Night King, who was slowly and dramatically making his way to Bran. Before Theon rushed at the Night King to attempt to take him down with his dagger, Bran and Theon shared a quiet moment in which Bran forgave Theon, in his own way, for the things Theon had done to his family.

“Theon, you’re a good man. Thank you,” Bran said.

As HuffPost shared, Theon Greyjoy’s life of ups and downs started when he became a ward to the Stark family at age 10. Growing up alongside the kids in the North, Theon became more like a brother to Robb Stark and his siblings. After betraying Robb and the entire Stark family for Greyjoy’s agenda–this is a game for the throne, after all — Theon took over Winterfell and seized the property. He burned two farm boys alive, claiming that they were Bran and Rickon Stark. However, fans know they escaped with the help of Hodor and Osha, which lead Bran on the path to becoming the three-eyed raven, and the man as we see him today.

Theon’s troubles didn’t end there, however. House Bolton stormed Winterfell, and Ramsay Snow captured Theon and kept him under his thumb as a servant who he ultimately tortured to the point of a mental break. Ramsay referred to Theon by the nickname “Reek” and caused Theon permanent physical, emotional, and mental damage.

But Theon had his redemption and saved Ramsay’s tortured wife — and his old pal Sansa Stark — from Ramsay’s grip. He returned to the Iron Islands, and to his sister Yara, and continued down a road of personal salvation. He re-pledged his allegiance to the Starks, promising to fight alongside them for the epic battle against the Night King. And as his character’s story arc came full circle, he died to save a young man he once claimed to have killed.