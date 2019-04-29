Latin Hunk Maluma Smokes A Cigar While Posing Topless, Showing Off Tattoos And Muscular Body

Latin hitmaker Maluma was in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend. How do we know? Because he shared a photo to his Instagram page letting his 41.4 million followers know.

In the photo, Maluma is smoking a cigar while appearing topless. His body is covered in many tattoos that are very detailed. The most obvious is the owl that starts on the top of his left shoulder. On his other arm, it seems there is a horse that is blended with other artistic ink. The “HP” singer is staring deeply into the camera while showing off his muscular and tanned body.

The upload has been liked by over 1.8 million followers and has been commented on over 17,000 times.

Apart from having an incredibly toned body, Maluma is also known for his stylish fashion sense. Recently, The Inquisitr reported the double denim look he wore while posing in front of a bright yellow, flashy car.

Aside from killer fashion looks, Maluma has been making a huge impact on the charts. His latest single, “HP,” has already achieved over 110 million streams on Spotify alone. He is also featured on the new Becky G and Madonna singles.

The music video with Becky G for “La Respuesta” has been watched over 40 million times within a week.

His track with Madonna, “Medellin,” is one of two songs he has done with her that will appear on her upcoming album, Madame X. The Inquisitr detailed the music video where the queen of pop licks his toe in a scene and also gets married to him. The music video was watched over 12 million times within four days.

Throughout his career, Maluma has collaborated with many familiar names — Fifth Harmony, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, and Anitta.

His collaboration with Shakira, “Chantaje,” became a huge hit in 2016. It topped the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart and peaked at No. 51 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It went platinum in Belgium, Canada, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland, gold in Germany, diamond in France, three times platinum in Italy, five times platinum in Spain, and 16 times platinum in the U.S. Latin. Its music video has achieved over 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

In 2012, he released his debut album, Magia. Three years later, his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, brought him worldwide stardom. His third album, F.A.M.E., cemented his status and won him his first Latin Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

Maluma plans on releasing his fourth studio album, 11:11, but hasn’t set a release date yet.