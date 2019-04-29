Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Curvy Booty In Tight Little Miniskirt

Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom has amassed a huge following on social media, frequently dazzling her fans with stunning photos that showcase her amazing figure.

As her loyal fans know, the blond bombshell has risen to fame on Instagram — and she already boasts 7.7 million followers. Nystrom’s fan base appears to be growing by the day, and to keep interest in her popular page, Anna frequently posts provocative photos that show off her picture-perfect body. In the most recent photo to be posted to her Instagram account, Nystrom looks nothing short of incredible.

In this particular image, the blond-haired beauty shows off her killer curves in a sexy little outfit. On top, Nystrom looks pretty busty in a white tank top that has a pink flower pattern all over it. As usual, the stunning model wears a face full of makeup — complete with blush, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, and filled-in brows.

Nystrom wears her signature blond locks down, styled straight, and looks over her shoulder to strike a pose. But what really steals the show in this sensual snapshot is Anna’s lower half. In the photo, the model rocks a skintight pink mini skirt that leaves very little to the imagination, showcasing her toned and tanned legs that her followers adore.

Despite having been posted less than a day ago, this share has earned Nystrom a lot of props from her followers — attracting over 149,000 likes in addition to 1,800-plus comments. While most followers took to the post to gush over how gorgeous the stunner is, countless others were quick to comment on her smoking-hot body.

“Anna you and every woman is [sic] a flower! I don’t mean delicate! I mean beautiful and the centre of everything,” one fan gushed.

“What a physique. Cheers to it,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“My wife Anna Dennis loves you so much and misses you too babe,” another fan wrote.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna had again showed off her flawless figure for the camera. In that photo, the 26-year-old posed in a forest while clad in a sexy little outfit. Nystrom put one hand in her hair, leaving the other at her side while she looked over her shoulder and smiled. On top, Anna wore a white babydoll t-shirt that she tucked into her shorts. On bottom, Nystrom teased her admirers in a pair of incredibly short and tight Daisy Dukes that showcased her curvy backside.

Like her most recent photo, this snapshot also earned her rave reviews, garnering over 183,000 likes in addition to 2,100-plus comments.