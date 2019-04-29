Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Curvy Booty In Tight Little Mini Skirt

Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom has amassed a huge following on social media after dazzling her fans with stunning photos that showcase her amazing figure.

As her loyal fans know, the blonde bombshell has risen to fame on Instagram and she already boasts 7.7 million followers. Nystrom’s fan base appears to be growing by the day and to keep interest in her popular page, Anna posts almost daily photos that show off her picture-perfect body. In the most recent photo that was posted to her Instagram account, Nystrom looks nothing short of incredible.

Much like the photos that came before it, the blonde haired beauty shows off her killer curves in a sexy little outfit. On top, Nystrom looks pretty busty in a white tank top that has a pink flower pattern all over it. As usual, the stunning model wears a face full of makeup complete with blush, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, and filled in brows.

Nystrom wear her signature blonde highlighted locks down and straight and looks over her shoulder to strike a pose. But what really steals the show in this particular image is Anna’s lower half. In the photo, the model rocks a skin tight pink mini skirt that leaves very little to the imagination, showcasing her toned and tanned legs that her followers adore.

In less than 24 hours of the post going live, it has earned Nystrom a lot of props from her followers with over 149,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments and growing. While most followers took to the post to gush over how gorgeous the stunner is, countless others were quick to comment on her smoking hot body.

“Anna you and every woman is a flower! I don’t mean delicate! I mean beautiful and the centre of everything,” one fan gushed.

“What a physique. Cheers to it.”

“My wife Anna Dennis loves you so much and misses you too babe,” another fan wrote.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna again showed off her flawless figure for the camera. In the photo, 26-year-old poses in a forest while clad in a sexy little outfit. Nystrom puts one hand in her hair, and the other at her side, while she looks over her shoulder and smiles. On top, Anna wears a white babydoll t-shirt that she tucks into her shorts. On bottom, Nystrom leaves very little to the imagination in a pair of incredibly short and tight Daisy Dukes that show off her curvy backside — and a little bit of booty.

Like her most recent photo, that one also earned her rave reviews with over 183,000 likes in addition to 2,100 comments.