‘DWTS’ Star Val Chmerkovskiy Gushes Over New Wife Jenna Johnson With Skimpy Bikini Photo

Val shared a honeymoon snap with wife Jenna as they flaunted their ripped bodies.

Dancing with the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy is gushing over his new wife and fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson. The star shared a sweet photo on Instagram on April 28 from the couple’s loved-up honeymoon to Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort on the island of St. Lucia, which had them both flaunting their ripped bodies in their swimwear.

Val, who’s the brother of fellow dancer on the ABC competition Maksim Chmerkovskiy, posted the snap of Jenna as she stood behind him and rested her head on his shoulder in her skimpy white bikini as he rocked a pair of swim shorts.

Both flaunted their toned abs for the snap, while Val shared a seriously sweet message for his new wife in the caption in which he admitted that he doesn’t know what he’d do without her in his life.

The newly married couple smiled from ear to ear as they took in the sights of the seriously tropical location while Chmerkovskiy shielded his eyes from the St. Lucia sun with a pair of dark sunglasses on his eyes.

Just yesterday, Just Jared shared more photos from 33-year-old Val and 25-year-old Jenna’s seriously romantic vacation, including more snaps showing the dancer revealing her amazing bikini body in her white two-piece as her new husband sported his multi-colored patterned swimshorts.

But while Val was clearly still in vacation mode with his latest Instagram upload, Jenna told her more than half a million followers on the social media site that their honeymoon was coming to an end last week.

The Inquisitr reported that she was showing off her toned body in her bikini while telling fans that she and her man were spending their “last full day in paradise” on April 24.

Johnson married Chmerkovskiy in a very romantic ceremony in California on April 13 in front of 200 of their closest family and friends, which included several professionals and contestants from Dancing with the Stars.

According to People, the DWTS pros who made the guest list included Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold, and Brandon Armstrong.

As for those who have competed on the ABC show alongside the professional dancers, guests included Nikki Bella (who The Inquisitr reported was recently showing off her own bikini body), Candace Cameron Bure, Adam Rippon, Alfonso Ribeiro, Joe Amabile, Normani Kordei, Laurie Hernandez, and Ginger Zee.

“My life has changed because of [her],” Val told the outlet of his new wife, “and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”

“In my eyes she is perfect,” he then added of Johnson following their romantic Californian wedding, before saying of Johnson, “and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion, her partner, her husband.”