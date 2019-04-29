‘Game Of Thrones’ Memes Circulate After The Epic Battle Of Winterfell

It goes without saying that this article is nothing but spoilers.

It’s Monday morning, which means that the internet is one giant parade of Game of Thrones memes. And last night’s episode, “The Long Night,” had plenty of meme fodder, from dubious technical decisions on the part of the show’s producers, to one particularly heartbreaking death, to an epic moment of heroism that everyone saw coming but still left viewers gasping for breath, and everything in between.

Here are some of the best Game of Thrones memes to hit the internet in the past several hours.

The Long Night Indeed

Many internet users were taken aback by the utter darkness of the episode. “Darkness” here isn’t used as a figure of speech to describe the tone of the show — the episode was literally dark. That meant it was hard to tell what was happening because the scenes were so poorly-lit.

One snarky Twitter user fiddler around with the brightness settings on his computer, for all the good it did.

And another just went for the obvious.

So Many Devastating Deaths

Not counting redshirts and White Walkers, six characters ended their journeys last night. Some deaths were expected but still devastating, others were unexpected and devastating, and others were just devastating.

This picture of Lyanna Mormont pretty much captures the entire internet’s feelings when she died.

Another Twitter user mourned that Jorah Mormont, who was madly in love with Daenerys Targaryen from the first episode, died while still in her “friendzone.”

As for Theon Greyjoy, Twitter user “nabeeldenero” seemed unwilling to forgive him for his many, many failures in the series, but gave him credit for dying heroically.

And then there was Dolorous Edd’s death, which a Twitter user claims was caused by Sam Tarly’s cowardice.

Meanwhile, Melisandre died without any real reason other than she felt it was her time, plus something about a prophecy. It didn’t make much sense to Twitter, either.

Beric Dondarrion, meanwhile, was neither a fan favorite nor particularly useful to the story. Still, he died nobly, and Twitter was willing to give him credit for that.

Arya Saves The Day

Just when it seemed that all was lost, Arya Stark literally jumped into the frame and saved the entire world and her brother Bran from certain doom. What’s more, she did it with a little flim-flam.

And Just For The Giggles

Finally, here’s a pic from Reddit user ElmonMordi, which doesn’t really have much to do with last night’s episode, but is still good for a laugh.

a meme involving the night king from game of thrones
  ElmundMordi / Reddit