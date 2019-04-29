‘Game Of Thrones’ Memes Circulate After The Epic Battle Of Winterfell

It goes without saying that this article is nothing but spoilers.

It’s Monday morning, which means that the internet is one giant parade of Game of Thrones memes. And last night’s episode, “The Long Night,” had plenty of meme fodder, from dubious technical decisions on the part of the show’s producers, to one particularly heartbreaking death, to an epic moment of heroism that everyone saw coming but still left viewers gasping for breath, and everything in between.

Here are some of the best Game of Thrones memes to hit the internet in the past several hours.

The Long Night Indeed

Many internet users were taken aback by the utter darkness of the episode. “Darkness” here isn’t used as a figure of speech to describe the tone of the show — the episode was literally dark. That meant it was hard to tell what was happening because the scenes were so poorly-lit.

Me trying to see through the dark this entire episode of #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BkVffOKwSS — Kayla Schmidt (@get_schmidty) April 29, 2019

One snarky Twitter user fiddler around with the brightness settings on his computer, for all the good it did.

Article says GOT is dark because the show’s creators wanted it to be realistic.. ITS A SHOW ABOUT FLYING DRAGONS AND ZOMBIES, NO ONE IS HERE FOR REALISM – GIMME SOME LIGHT https://t.co/nPPGOUYL2b — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) April 29, 2019

And another just went for the obvious.

So Many Devastating Deaths

Not counting redshirts and White Walkers, six characters ended their journeys last night. Some deaths were expected but still devastating, others were unexpected and devastating, and others were just devastating.

This picture of Lyanna Mormont pretty much captures the entire internet’s feelings when she died.

Unpopular opinion: Lyanna Mormont was more useful than Jon and Dany on dragons combined. #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/0v8PnTpBDR — GameOfThrones (@GOTseasonfinale) April 29, 2019

Another Twitter user mourned that Jorah Mormont, who was madly in love with Daenerys Targaryen from the first episode, died while still in her “friendzone.”

The most tragic part of the battle of winterfell is that Ser Jorah Mormont died-without getting laid…. He was friendzoned even in death.. Could not even get a deep long hug from Dany… Women are scum seh pic.twitter.com/IAdCee7zYB — Syrio Forel (@Ayo_oluwatoosin) April 29, 2019

As for Theon Greyjoy, Twitter user “nabeeldenero” seemed unwilling to forgive him for his many, many failures in the series, but gave him credit for dying heroically.

And then there was Dolorous Edd’s death, which a Twitter user claims was caused by Sam Tarly’s cowardice.

Moving forward, Samwell Tarly should be placed in the kitchen, preparing (and eating) food for the survivors because he was absolutely useless and caused Edd’s death #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/BBYCLdnrdn — noreallyicouldn't (@couldntbbotherd) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Melisandre died without any real reason other than she felt it was her time, plus something about a prophecy. It didn’t make much sense to Twitter, either.

GOT SPOILERS: Here's a pic of Melisandre graduating from the Padme Amidala school of logical character death explanations #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/WVfvSElCk7 — Sue the Fury (@SueTheFury) April 29, 2019

Beric Dondarrion, meanwhile, was neither a fan favorite nor particularly useful to the story. Still, he died nobly, and Twitter was willing to give him credit for that.

"Death is the enemy. The enemy always wins, But we still need to fight." – Beric Dondarrion #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/L63JlV5bDt — Paul Wadey (@pwadey) April 28, 2019

Arya Saves The Day

Just when it seemed that all was lost, Arya Stark literally jumped into the frame and saved the entire world and her brother Bran from certain doom. What’s more, she did it with a little flim-flam.

Arya Stark rejoining the gang next episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Mupa6k8dY3 — Hodor Rewards (@HodorRewards) April 29, 2019

I'M SORRY THE NIGHT KING CAN'T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW WHY?????? CAUSE HE'SE DEAD#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wevq67eKKD — gab ARYA STARK ☭ ‏ (@barb13lle) April 29, 2019

And Just For The Giggles

Finally, here’s a pic from Reddit user ElmonMordi, which doesn’t really have much to do with last night’s episode, but is still good for a laugh.