Joy Corrigan Bares All In Nude Lingerie And Sizzles In Yoga Pants On Instagram

Joy Corrigan delighted fans by posting several updates over the weekend. The blonde North Carolina native, who has modeled for Maxim, Victoria’s Secret, and GQ, often shares pictures of her glamorous life to Instagram, where the social media star boasts over 660,000 followers.

First, the Sports Illustrated model posted a racy photo where she sits against a window clad in nude-colored lingerie. In the picture, Joy has her hair swept to the side as she leans forward while touching her lips. Her balconette style bra made sure to lift her assets to their best advantage, and her high-waisted panties, embroidered with a floral pattern, emphasized her small waist.

Joy styled the look with simple eye makeup to highlight her blue eyes and a nude lip. She also accessorized with a delicate gold necklace. Her lingerie is from the brand White Fox Boutique.

In the caption, the fitness enthusiast shared her passion for karate (she’s a black belt) and asked her followers about their own secret talents. Though most of the 336 replies were compliments of the stunning blonde, many users did answer the question, giving replies such as playing the harmonica, kung fu, and saying the alphabet backward.

The next update posted was a video where Joy twirls around in the spring sunshine. The social media star wore a plaid red, white, and black jacket with yellow detailing over a simple beige slip dress. She also sported gold statement earrings and a classic Chanel handbag. The video received over 118,000 views and nearly 130 comments.

In the caption for the video, Joy mentions attending the Tribeca Film Festival and thanks the brand What Goes Around Comes Around for the outfit, which she called “the cutest.” The model has been associated with the label before and even attended the store’s Madison Avenue flagship opening earlier in February.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The last update the model posted was a shot of her wearing yoga attire. The Playboy playmate rocks Alo Yoga leggings, which feature mesh inserts to keep the fitness fanatic cool. In addition, she has a strap-detailed white sports bra, mini backpack, and black exercise jacket, which she left hanging halfway down her toned torso.

The model also paired the outfit with a daring choice of platform sandals, instead of the expected sneakers. The snap won around 16,700 likes and 165 comments.

In addition to modeling, Joy is passionate about the environment. The Victoria’s Secret model founded the non-profit Jadesvine Foundation, which helps protect endangered plants and animals. In addition, she is launching her own eco-friendly sustainable clothing line, named Naked Species.