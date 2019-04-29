Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight Pink Ensemble

Kim Kardashian is showing off her famous figure, and her fashion sense, on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted one of her closet style photos this week, and her fans had some thoughts on the interesting outfit she was wearing in the photo.

On Monday, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing an all-pink ensemble. The reality star is seen sporting a skin-tight, neon pink bodysuit that hugs all of her curves, and leaves little to the imagination.

Kardashian’s outfit puts her hourglass figure, and her ample cleavage, on full display. She compliments her clothing choice with a pair of thigh-high, pink metallic boots and a set of oversize, futuristic sunglasses.

Kim’s dark hair is worn in a long bob, which she parts down the middle and styles in sleek, straight strands. She sports a deep tan in the photograph as she stands in her closet with clothes seen laying all around her.

A rack of clothing items, such as snakeskin prints, is seen hanging behind Kim, while a black, gray, and white dress is spotted lying on the floor next to her and still on their hangers. A pile of wadded-up clothing and some shoes are seen on the floor behind her.

Many of Kim Kardashian’s fans didn’t seem to like her latest look. One Instagram user told the reality star to fire her husband, Kanye West, as her stylist, while another called the outfit “hideous.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s life is about to get more hectic than it already is, possibly leaving her with less time to try on clothes.

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child together next month. The pair will welcome a baby boy via surrogate in the coming weeks, and Kim says she’s been going crazy trying to prepare for the new little bundle of joy, who will join big sisters North and Chicago and older brother Saint.

“I’m frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness,” Kim told People Magazine recently.

Kardashian also revealed that her oldest child, North, was thrilled to be having another little brother, but only so her little bro, Saint, would have someone else to play with.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,'” Kim revealed.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram or by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday night.