Director John Singleton Reported Dead At Age 51 Amid Conflicting Reports On His Wellbeing

The 'Boyz N the Hood' director is said to have passed away after suffering a massive stroke that placed him in a coma, but one report says he's on life support.

News outlet FOX4 reported that John Singleton had died, with the director’s family reportedly informing FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards of the news early Monday morning.

Singleton’s publicist later released a statement to TMZ that he is currently on life support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is reportedly still in a medically-induced coma and not improving.

Singleton had suffered a major stroke more than a week ago that later placed him in a coma. His family confirmed the medical emergency but conflicting reports later emerged about his condition.

Singleton was the first black filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Director for his iconic debut film Boyz n the Hood. He is also known for films such as Rosewood and Poetic Justice. He also co-created the FX series Snowfall FX Network, which was renewed for a third season last year.