Model Nicki Andrea Shows Gorgeous Figure In Bikini Bottoms That Literally Leave Nothing To The Imagination

Model Nicki Andrea is always heating up her Instagram account, and there’s definitely a reason as to why she’s already amassed over 400,000 followers on Instagram alone. The brunette bombshell regularly takes to her page to push the envelope in some sort of sexy outfit that delights her fans. In her most recent sultry Instagram post, the stunner leaves little to the imagination in the sexiest of outfits.

In the photo that was posted to her social account last night, Andrea explains to fans that she’s a homebody and there’s pretty much no way to get her to leave the house unless it’s someone’s birthday or someone is getting married. In the laid-back, at-home look, the body positivity model shows off her flawless figure to fans in a tiny red tank top that reads “superdown” as well as a pair of bikini bottoms with stringed sides and a tiny white strip of cloth that barely covers her.

Nicki appears to be wearing a little bit of subtle makeup as she purses her lips for the camera and snaps a selfie. The stunner wears her long, brunette locks down and slightly waved, and her toned tummy and muscular thighs are fully on display in the post. Just behind Andrea are a couch and television from her home in Los Angeles.

Since the post went live, it has already captured the attention of many fans and followers with over 13,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments and growing. While many fans commented on the post to let Andrea know how amazing she looks — countless others applauded her flawless figure. Of course, many of Andrea’s photos also expressed their feelings with various emojis.

“GURL YOU LOOK GORGEOUS,” one follower commented.

“You are goals.”

“You are looking so gorgeous and sexy,” another follower wrote along with a ton of heart emojis to go along with it.

Loading...

And aside from just strutting her stuff on her popular Instagram page, Andrea has a number of other projects that she works on, including a YouTube page. The brunette bombshell has already amassed quite an impressive following of over 280,000 subscribers on her channel alone, and she uses her platform to blog on a number of topics, including fashion, makeup, and even weight loss.

“Hey guys, I’m Nicki Andrea. I am a 22 year old journalism school graduate, glamour model, and overall goofball. This channel is a mixture of lifestyle videos, fitness/health tips, fashion try ons, bikini reviews, and much more,” her bio reads. “Thanks for stopping by, I would love if you subscribed and joined the Nick Clique!”

Fans can keep up with Nicki on YouTube or Instagram.