Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Khloe & Tristan’s Future

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, and how she’s doing following her dramatic split with Tristan Thompson.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked all things Kardashian, including Khloe and Tristan’s breakup.

When asked if she thought Khloe and Tristan would ever get back together, Kourtney claimed that anything could happen, but made it clear that her sister was a strong woman who always keeps her head up in the face of adversity.

Kourtney revealed that Khloe was in a “good place” following the split, but that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her and Tristan, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter.

“I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together, because I worked really hard at that for many years,” she admitted. “I think she is just like, this is what is happening right now. I think she is really good at dealing with her emotions,” Kourtney revealed.

“I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is. I think that’s the best she can do — and she’s the best mom to her daughter. That’s like where all her energy is going toward,” Kardashian added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s co-parenting relationship is allegedly not very good at the moment. Earlier this month, the pair reunited for the first time since their split to celebrated their daughter True’s first birthday. However, sources claim that things were icy between the duo.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Khloe and Tristan didn’t even speak to one another at the party, although they put on a happy face for the sake of their little girl.

Insiders claimed that when the pair need to communicate about their daughter, they do so by having their assistants text one another.

The source also revealed that Kardashian is unhappy that Thompson doesn’t make more of an effort to see little True, and that when he’s in Los Angeles, he often spends his time with his friends at restaurants and clubs instead of on daddy duty, leaving Khloe as the main provider and caretaker for their daughter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s rocky relationship when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs new episodes every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! network.