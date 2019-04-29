‘American Idol’ Fans Shocked As Top Six Performers Revealed

American Idol revealed their Top 6 performers in an episode that was packed with plenty of surprises, reveals and perhaps some of the most powerful performances in the show’s history.

ABC revealed on the show’s official website that the finalists would pay tribute to one of the world’s most iconic bands, Queen. Each contestant sang a tune from the Queen catalog of hits. They then partnered up with another contestant to sing a classic movie tune. Adam Lambert, who mentored the remaining contestants, currently performs as Queen’s lead singer. Lambert was the first runner-up for the Season 8 of American Idol. The winner, Kris Allen, remarked that he believed Lambert was more deserving of the award.

As the show came to a close, the six leading vote-getters were: Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg.

Not moving forward in the competition are Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu, a shock to fans of the series who believed that both could have been saved if the panel of judges which include Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie would have opted to use their single save of the season to either of those aforementioned performers. They did not.

Goldderby, a leading prediction site, revealed their pick for the winner of the season. They feel that Alejandro Aranda has the best shot to win it all. Aranda has become a huge favorite of Idol fans who find his honesty and poignant delivery of songs a refreshing change from several over-the-top performers in the competition.

During the fun episode, the contestants performed the following iconic Queen tunes:

Laine Hardy: “Fat Bottomed Girls”

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: “Who Wants to Live Forever”

Alyssa Raghu: “Somebody to Love”

Madison VanDenburg: “The Show Must Go On”

Alejandro Aranda: “Under Pressure”

Laci Kaye Booth: “Love of My Life”

Walker Burroughs: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

Wade Cota: “We Are the Champions”

On April 29, American Idol will chronicle the journey of Adam Lambert from Idol contestant to the lead singer of Queen as a nice backend to the live performance show on Sunday, April 28.

Deadline reported that Lambert will be featured throughout his journey towards superstardom on the special American Idol feature.

During his Idol audition, as a foretelling of what was to come, Lambert used the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” as his audition song. He also performed with Queen in his season finale. The members of the band were so impressed with Lambert’s skills and musical talent they offered him a spot as the singer of band as they toured, a post he has held since 2011.

Lambert will also be seen when he performs on the May 19 Season 17 finale episode of American Idol which will air on ABC.