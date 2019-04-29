Rita Ora Shows Off Incredible Abs In Sports Crop Top On Tour

Rita Ora is currently in the middle of her world tour, and it’s clear she’s having the time of her life. The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker recently performed in Cologne, Germany, and wore a sequined number for the show.

She uploaded a series of photos within one post on her Instagram page, letting her fans know she thought the crowd was amazing.

Ora’s outfit was a Champion tracksuit that had sparkly sequins all over it. Underneath the tracksuit, she wore a Champion sports crop top which showed off her incredible abs. Henry Dean shot the photos.

The photos posted two days ago have been liked over 130,000 times and have been commented on by her showbiz pals.

“This glittery Champion suit though (please bring to Glasto),” actress Jaime Winstone commented.

The Only Way Is Essex star, Vas J. Morgan, commented with three flame emoji.

Rita has been sporting a different look each night on her tour. Recently, The Inquisitr reported on her all-orange look with fishnet tights.

The tour titled after her second studio, Phoenix, started in Australia in Melbourne on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month.

The European leg started in Oslo, Norway, at the Sentrum Scene on April 23, where she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit, which The Inquisitr noted.

Her second studio album, so far, has spawned several singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

Her debut album, Ora, came out six years ago and it was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

The debut achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.K. — “Hot Right Now, ” her collaboration with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party).” In 2014, she achieved her fourth No. 1 single with “I Will Never Let You Down,” which was written and produced by her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

Ora played the role of Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades films — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed. She will play Dr. Ann Laurent in the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which comes out next month.

On Instagram, Rita has over 14.7 million followers. She keeps her Ritabots updated regularly with what is going on in her busy world. Her followers continue to grow and things are showing no signs of slowing down.