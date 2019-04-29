Rihanna Flaunts Legs For Days & Curvy Derriere In Whimsical Checkered Jumpsuit

She’s known for her unique fashion sense and head-turning style. And Rihanna certainly dressed the part as she stepped out on Saturday night to party at the highly-mediatized Buju Banton concert in Barbados.

The following day, RiRi took to her Instagram platform to share a photo from the event, in which she showed off her extravagant outfit and eye-catching accessories while snuggling next to the man of the hour himself for a sweet snap.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the talented singer, actress, and makeup mogul returned home to Barbados to attend her brother Rorrey’s 29th birthday party on Saturday. After heating up the scene at her sibling’s birthday bash at Jamestown Bar in Bridgetown – where she flaunted her envy-inducing hourglass curves in a sheer lime green cardigan dress, skimpy denim shorts, and a sequined green bralette, one from her own Savage x Fenty lingerie line – Rihanna changed wardrobe and headed to the Buju Banton concert.

For the hotly anticipated reggae show, which was held at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, the Barbados-born beauty slipped into an eccentric ensemble by Off-White, one boasting a bold yellow-and-gray checkered pattern. Never one to shy away from showing some serious skin, Rihanna proudly put her curvy pins on full display in her daring attire, which included a pair of barely-there shorts and a very elaborate shirt that doubled as a coat.

While the “Diamonds” songstress only posted a single photo from Saturday’s concert – one in which she is seen holding hands with Buju Banton in a loving display of affection – more snapshots of her show-stopping outfit were published today both by The Daily Mail and the Ririgalbadd fan account on Instagram.

In one particular photo, the Grammy-winning singer flashed her midriff in the whimsical coat-like top, which was only buttoned at the neck and draped down to her ankles like an open mantle, giving a generous view of her sinuous hips and bare legs. Featuring “ruffled sleeves and a cape-like train,” the quirky, skin-baring garment was originally modeled on the catwalk by Bella Hadid at the Off-White runway show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, notes The Daily Mail.

“Rihanna played the part of supermodel wearing the loud check outfit with the brand’s name written in black writing across the fabric. […] She took inspiration from the color palate and lined her lids with deep grey shadows paired with a plum-hued lipstick.”

Rihanna flaunts her long legs in quirky checkered jumpsuit and matching coat at a reggae concert in Barbados https://t.co/jPbFjZX3Cx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 29, 2019

Another set of snapshots published by the media outlet showed Rihanna unapologetically flaunting her curvaceous assets in the edgy attire. Channeling her inner seductress, the “We Found Love” singer pulled the long train of her coat to the side to expose her pert derriere, showcasing her strong, voluptuous thighs without inhibition.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker teamed her checkered jumpsuit with matching ankle boots and topped off her look with a gray sports bra that helped censor her buxom curves while showing off quite a bit of cleavage. She styled her raven tresses in long braids and accessorized with large hoop earrings, a collection of stud earrings, and a few rings on her fingers.

It seems that Rihanna made quite an appearance at the “Long Walk to Freedom” show on Saturday and even rubbed shoulders with some of the local big names, reports the Caribbean news-oriented outlet, Loop. As she enjoyed the concert from a raised suite in the VIP section of Kensington Oval, RiRi was joined for a brief chat by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. Shortly after that, Rihanna was spotted talking to the Chairman of the Barbados Broadcasting Authority, Dr. Allyson Leacock, and the CEO of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts.

Meanwhile, her Instagram snap of herself and Buju Banton went viral on social media, garnering more than 2.7 million likes and over 19,000 comments.

“Yes! Legends in the building!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Um…. please say he’s on the new album,” penned another ardent fan.