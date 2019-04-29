Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Major Sideboob In Sexy Stagecoach Ensemble

Ireland Baldwin is living her absolute best life at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Just one week after the famed Coachella Music Festival in Indio Valley, California, came to a close — Stagecoach took its place and thousands of celebrities and influencers flocked to the fest. Model Ireland Baldwin — the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — also made an appearance at the festival and photos published by The Daily Mail show the blonde bombshell looking incredible.

The 23-year-old looked dressed to impress in a chic but sexy outfit that was perfect for the event. Along with a pair of vintage Levi jeans, Ireland showed off ample amounts of cleavage and sideboob in a skimpy black tank top that also cut out on her waist, showing a little bit of skin. To go along with the country theme of the event, Baldwin also sported a pair of brown cowboy boots and a black belt.

The model also showed off a number of tattoos — including one of David Bowie and one of Hello Kitty— on her left arm. For the look, the stunner wore her long locks pulled halfway back and completed her look with a black backpack and a pair of shades. Baldwin was there in support of her boyfriend, singer Corey Harper, and she also shared a number of snaps from the festival to her Instagram account over the weekend, including some of her downtime.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Baldwin looked incredible as she spent some time relaxing in nearby Palm Springs, California, in a skimpy green bikini. In the sexy photo, the 23-year-old showed off her incredible figure for fans in stringed bikini bottoms and a low-plunging top that again showed off ample amounts of cleavage to fans. Like most of the photos that she posts to social media, this one earned Baldwin plenty of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments —most of which were gushing over how amazing the model looks.

Last year, Ireland opened up about her battle with anorexia in a very candid Instagram post, according to People. Ireland captioned the photo “anorexia throwback,” and she went into detail of how far she has come in her battle and the struggles that she faced.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

“Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends,” she ended the post. “Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

Fans can keep up with Ireland on her Instagram page.