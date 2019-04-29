Brooke Shields Goes Completely Makeup-Free At 53 For New Photo Shoot

Brooke's going totally natural for a new photo shoot.

Brooke Shields is going completely makeup free in a stunning new photo shoot with People Magazine at 53-years-old. The ageless beauty showed off her all-natural look in the brand new feature for the publication, and recently gave fans a sneak peek at the au naturel shoot via her official Instagram page.

Brooke took to the social media site to share a photo of her feature for People’s 2019 issue of its annual “Most Beautiful” issue – which features Jennifer Garner on the cover and, as The Inquisitr also reported, a feature with Vanessa Hudgens showing off her bare face – a whopping 10 years after she last posed without all the cosmetics for the magazine.

Showing off her flawless complexion and long brunette hair as she posed for the camera, Shields also showed off some skin and her toned body in a strappy brown dress.

In the comments section of the stunning photo upload she shared with her more than 767,000 followers, fans couldn’t believe how good The Blue Lagoon actress – who will turn 54-years-old at the end of May – looked as she went without a drop of makeup.

“Brooke you are one of the most beautiful women in the world!” one fan told her in the comments section of the upload.

Another sweetly said after seeing the stunning new photo, “You don’t need makeup Brooke. Never did.”

“You look amazing,” a third person then told the superstar in the comments section of her Instagram upload. “A timeless beauty,” they then added.

In her interview with the outlet to accompany her latest seriously stripped back photo shoot, Brooke admitted that she feels she looks a lot younger than her 53 years and also thinks she looked better this time than when she did her first makeup-free shoot in 2009.

“I feel like look a lot younger, and yet, I still feel like I’m myself,” Shields shared.

The star also revealed that she wanted to go without makeup again to be an example for her kids, 15-year-old son Rowan and 13-year-old daughter Grier, with husband Chris Henchy.

“I think that it’s important for my kids to see in this age where there’s so much going on with makeup, to not forget that we’re as beautiful and should be as confident without makeup,” Brooke admitted in the candid interview of what really convinced her to go bare-faced for the new shoot.

Brooke also told the outlet that she’s learned over the years to take care of herself and actually likes to work out now in order to keep her body in check.

“Now I actually like to exercise, because I love to feel better and see the results,” Shields shared of staying active. “It’s about me and prior to that I was always doing it for somebody else, or exercising for a company or a look or a size of clothing.”