Prince Jackson Shares Rare Picture Of Blanket Jackson On Instagram

Unlike their sister, the Jackson brothers tend to keep a relatively low profile.

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson posted a rare photo of his younger brother Blanket on Instagram, showing the two men enjoying the premiere of Avengers: Endgame surrounded by family and friends, Pinkvilla is reporting.

Unlike their sister, Paris Jackson, who’s a model, the two Jackson brothers keep relatively low profiles. This is especially true of Blanket, or “Bigi” as he’s known to loved ones. The youngest Jackson boy was kept largely out of the public eye when he was growing up, and even though he’s 17 and almost an adult, he still rarely makes public statements or appearances, and his older siblings are still rumored to be protective of him.

So it should come as something of a surprise that Blanket’s older brother, Prince, shared a photo of him on Instagram. Specifically, the oldest of Michael Jackson’s kids posted a shot of a group of friends going to see Avengers: Endgame at an unspecified theater. Prince captioned the photo simply #Endgame.

To be fair, Prince didn’t exactly go out of his way to point out that he was posting a picture of his brother. In fact, if you weren’t looking for Bigi, you wouldn’t even notice him. Though there are well over a dozen people in the shot, users were quick to notice that Blanket was in there. In fact, as one Instagram user wrote, “Everyone is noticing Bigi only lol.”

Already known to keep comparatively low profiles, the Jackson brothers have been particularly elusive in the wake of damning allegations of sexual abuse of children leveled against their father in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Though Michael Jackson had been dogged by rumors of sexual indiscretions with children even when he was still alive, the damning HBO documentary brought the matter front and center again into the public conversation.

The documentary apparently hit the Jackson kids particularly hard. Though released in January, it wasn’t until March when any of them said a word about it publicly. And even then, the only Jackson kid to respond to the documentary was Paris. As USA Today reported at the time, all Paris said about the documentary was that she wasn’t going to say anything about it.

As for Blanket, he was reportedly so damaged by Leaving Neverland that, as News Corp Australia reported in March, he completely stopped talking.

Fortunately for Blanket, it appears that he’s come out of his shell enough that he was able to take in a movie with his older brother.