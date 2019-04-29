Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Skimpy Black Bikini For Latest Mirror Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The 27-year-old model shared a mirror selfie to show off her new tan on Monday morning in a skimpy thong bikini.

The post on Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed showed the Gone Girl actress posing in her bathroom mirror in a small, black, stringy two-piece. She playfully lifted one side of her thong to reveal her light tan lines and simultaneously show off her lean legs. Meanwhile, the model’s toned abs were on full display as she gave a smoldering stare into the mirror. Her dark brown hair fell in a stunning mess around her shoulders.

The photo acted as a promotional ad for her partnership with Bondi Sands, an Australian-made self-tanner available exclusively at Walgreens.

“Finally tanned thanks to @bondisands #bondisandsaero,” the caption read.

The photo currently has over 440,000 likes. In the comments, fans complimented Ratajkowski’s toned physique.

“Wow,” one fan simply wrote.

“I can’t breathe! You are blessing me,” another said, with crying face emoji.

Back in August 2018, Ratajkowski opened up to Paper Magazine about confidence and body positivity.

“I love the confidence that comes with wearing a bathing suit,” the model said, adding that she feels her Instagram feed can be seen as a “sexy feminist magazine.”

Critics in the past have argued that Ratajkowski’s famous sensual posts defy feminism, but the young entrepreneur believes that they are a symbol of female empowerment.

“I think that the whole idea that because the body I was given might play into some patriarchal idea, I should be ashamed of it or be covering it up is ridiculous,” Ratajkowski noted. “I find empowerment in celebrating and sharing my sexuality. I think my body is beautiful and a lot of different bodies are beautiful.”

Ratajkowski’s advocacy for confidence stems far beyond her own body. Just last month, the actress defended a friend who was being body-shamed in one of her Instagram posts, according to Insider. Ratajkowski shared a black-and-white image of herself and her friend laying on their stomachs on a beach to promote some of the model’s self-designed swimsuits. Fans immediately began commenting that she and her friend had two different body shapes, with some calling the friend “obese.”

Ratajkowski was having none of it. The model responded to a hateful comment immediately and shut down the negativity.

“I love my friend’s body and both her and I think she looks great here!” Ratajkowski said. “And I’m proud she’s rocking my suits. All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.'”