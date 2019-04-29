Kenya Moore Is Reportedly ‘Excited’ About Bravo Return, What Does NeNe Leakes Think Of ‘RHOA’ Season 12?

Kenya Moore appeared in a cameo role during Season 11.

Kenya Moore is reportedly “excited” about her rumored return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a report shared by Hollywood Life, the deal for Moore to return to Bravo TV for the show’s upcoming 12th season, which is expected to begin filming soon, is “almost done.”

“She really wanted to make this happen,” the source said. “She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

The report went on to say that in addition to Moore’s return, Season 11 housewives, including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss, are also coming back for the new season. As for Tanya Sam, she may be upgraded from a friend role to a housewife role and Marlo Hampton will retain her friend role.

Shamari DeVoe, who joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta last year for Season 11, may have been fired from the show and if she hasn’t been, she will returning only in a friend role.

Although Moore’s fans are surely happy to her about her potential return to the show, Leakes is said to be irked by the news.

“Nene isn’t too thrilled about Kenya’s return and she’s very nervous how this is all going to go, especially because she hasn’t spoken to her other cast members in some time,” the insider said.

According to Hollywood Life, Leakes isn’t happy about Moore’s potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but when it comes to leaving the show, that’s reportedly not something she’d consider. In fact, Leakes allegedly “loves” the show and “wants to do it.”

“She also knows Kenya’s good for TV, so she gets it,” the source added.

As fans saw weeks ago, Leakes had a falling out with her co-stars during the taping of the Season 11 finale at Bailey’s house after she was surprised by the unexpected arrival of Moore, who appeared in a cameo role. Then, during production on the Season 11 reunion special, things between Leakes and her co-stars became further strained and after the filming, she unfollowed the majority of the cast.

While Bailey attempted to defend Moore’s appearance at her party, her relationship with Leakes does not appear to be in a good place and the two women haven’t been seen together since the show’s reunion taping weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will begin airing on Bravo TV later this year or early next year.