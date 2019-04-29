WWE News: Alexa Bliss Throws Shade At Sasha Banks By Referencing Alleged Backstage Tantrum On Twitter

With Sasha Banks widely rumored to be at odds with WWE over recent issues with her booking, Alexa Bliss appeared to go on the offensive on Sunday. The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion seemingly went out of character and referenced an unflattering rumor about Banks while commenting on a social media exchange between Bayley and Becky Lynch.

As related by WrestlingNews.co, Bliss made the remarks about Banks as current Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Lynch was having an in-character exchange of barbs with Bayley on Twitter. After Lynch told Bayley that she didn’t want to hurt her feelings, the latter responded by saying that she isn’t worried about someone else doing so, “especially over Twitter.”

As Bayley was apparently referring to the time when Bliss momentarily deactivated her Twitter account, that prompted a response from Alexa, who did not tag anyone else in her tweet but seemed to be bringing up a recent locker room rumor about Banks and Bayley.

“Haha ok make fun of me all you want. Like its something new for u guys. Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor.”

According to a report from The Inquisitr from earlier this month, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet tweeted on April 12 that Banks and Bayley allegedly reacted to WWE’s 11th-hour decision to have them drop the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 by lying down on the locker room floor and loudly complaining about their booking. The Pro Wrestling Sheet editor added that he had heard this story from “four different sources” on the same day, thus lending credence to the rumors of the alleged tantrum.

The above rumor from Satin came shortly after it was reported that Banks had tried to quit WWE before WrestleMania 35, due to the aforementioned creative decision, as well as the impending breakup of her tag team with Bayley. While Bayley has since moved from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live via the Superstar Shake-Up, Banks has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania.

While Sasha Banks is still scheduled to take part in the Women’s Money in the Bank match at next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WrestlingNews.co noted that there is a chance all the rumors are merely a smokescreen for her eventual return. However, the outlet added that it’s still more likely that Banks’ dissatisfaction with WWE is legitimate, as the latest rumors suggest that the former four-time Raw Women’s Champion has no plans to come back to the company, with WWE supposedly willing to keep her off television and live events until her contract expires.