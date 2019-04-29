Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Fishes With Daddy Mike Fisher In Adorable Photo

Carrie's fans are getting a rare glimpse at her 4-year-old son, Isaiah.

Carrie Underwood fans got a rare glimpse at her 4-year-old son Isaiah in an adorable new photo shared online by her husband Mike Fisher over the weekend. The sweet snap posted to Mike’s Instagram Stories showed him out on a boat with his youngest son as the father/son duo spent some time on the water while fishing together.

The seriously cute photo showed Isaiah – who became a big brother to Underwood and Fisher’s son Jacob back in January – holding on to the line while the former Nashville Predators hockey player helped his firstborn to reel in a fish.

Little Isaiah could be seen sporting a blue t-shirt for his fishing day with Daddy, while Mike rocked a hoodie and a baseball cap on his head as they spent some time on the water.

Underwood was nowhere to be seen during the boy time – though it’s possible the country superstar could have taken the picture of the duo – but there’s no doubting that the “Southbound” singer has her hands pretty full right now.

As well as being a mom to Isaiah and Jacob — who, The Inquisitr reported, she gave fans a little peek at with a new photo earlier this month — and a wife to Mike, Carrie is currently gearing up for her huge “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” which will see her on the road until October hitting cities across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Father-son fishing date: so cute that I can’t even begin to even. P.S. Is Isaiah on Twitter yet? @mikefisher1212 @carrieunderwood pic.twitter.com/YT8MUSupDC — Alison Bonaguro (@alisonbonaguro) April 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the singer gave fans a look at the huge production on social media before then giving fans an update on how rehearsals are going over the weekend while Mike and Isaiah were out on the water.

As reported by Pop Culture, Carrie shared a video to her social media in which she revealed that she and her crew had just run through the big stage show – which will see her perform in the round in the middle of the arena – for the very first time.

“We just ran through the show, from time to bottom, with relatively few pauses,” Underwood, who was keeping things casual in a navy blue t-shirt and her hair tied up on top of her head in a bun, said in the clip.

“I’m not going to say stops. I’m going to say pauses. Brief pauses. It felt good! It felt good!” she added, calling the rehearsal “exciting.”

Carrie then teased as she walked away from the giant stage, “Not that I didn’t think we wouldn’t make it.”

The star’s “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” is set to kick off in North Carolina on May 1. Taste of Country revealed earlier this year that Underwood previously confirmed that both of her sons will be joining her on the road.