Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Surprise Fans By Pulling Up Next To Hollywood Tour Bus

They are two of the biggest celebrities in the world and not a duo that you would expect to bump into on a Sunday morning. But that’s exactly what happened to a bus full of tourists in Hollywood this weekend when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian decided to pull up their car next to a legion of starstruck fans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented the funny event on her Instagram stories in a clip that showed her rapper husband playfully pulling up next to one of the signature Hollywood tour buses that go around popular Los Angeles neighborhoods. Kim showed her 136 million Instagram fans the impromptu drive-by, as she sat on the passenger side while Kanye drove the car and her equally-famous mother, Kris Jenner, sat in the back.

“‘Kanye pulled up along side a Hollywood Tour bus to say hi!” she captioned the clip, alongside a laughing emoji.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the video starts with Kanye waving at the crowd of fans, who quickly rushed to take photos of the A-list trio. Momager Kris can be heard saying, “Oh hi, this is so cute!” while Kim appears slightly more embarrassed as she laughs but urges her baby father to “keep going” amid the mass hysteria taking place on the tour bus.

However, the rapper kept joking around, telling fans, “It’s all downhill from here! Tour’s over!”

At one point, his mother-in-law joined in on the fun, also shouting, “Tour’s over!” Kanye eventually drove away, but not without saying at the end of the clip, “That’s so funny.”

The couple appeared to be in a good mood after their recent baby shower, which took place last weekend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their fourth child is due anytime now, and Kim decided to throw an intimate bash that featured a unique theme — CBD, or cannabidiol. The zen-like gathering offered guests some of the substance that occurs naturally in the cannabis plant and is meant to provide a feeling of relaxation and calm, with both her and her friends engaging in a 10-minute “sound bath” together.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD. It’ll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do… Let’s zen out on a Saturday,” Kim said.

The star-studded event included her sister Kourtney and close pals Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, among others.