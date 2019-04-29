Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In A Plunging White Swimsuit For Swimwear Shoot

Alessandra's showing her curves in a skintight swimsuit.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio was proudly showing off some skin for a swimwear shoot as she posed for the camera while out in the desert. The stunning 38-year-old model sat on a rock with her legs apart for the new outtake from her photo shoot, which was posted to Instagram on April 27 by her swimwear line Gal Floripa, as she sported a skintight, white swimsuit.

The mom of two rocked the seriously plunging one-piece which showed off her cleavage with a tie string design across her chest.

Ambrosio ditched the bottoms for the new shoot but opted for a pair of embellished heeled black boots on her feet and a long black cardigan on her shoulders, which she tied in the middle to show off her tiny waist.

The star kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of black and gold aviator sunglasses on her eyes while her long brunette hair showed off some movement in the breeze. Alessandra also rocked a number of delicate gold necklaces around her neck.

In the caption of the new snap shared by the model’s swimwear line – which she recently launched with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria – it was revealed that the supermodel was showing off the Venus one-piece.

Shortly before rocking the white swimsuit to promote her line, Ambrosio was spotted on the brand’s Instagram account wearing a black bikini underneath a cut-out, white cover-up that showed off her bandeau-style top and tiny string bottoms.

Ambrosio also accessorized her fun two-piece with a black hat on her head as she took part in the desert photo shoot.

Prior to that, it was all about color for the mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah.

The Inquisitr posted photos of the supermodel sporting a red-hot, strapless swimsuit as she took part in a shoot with Gisele, which saw them posing while looking out toward the ocean on a tall cliff.

But even though Alessandra was very proudly showing off her body in the recent swimwear shoot, the ex-Victoria’s Secret model previously admitted that even she has days where she doesn’t want to be revealing too much skin.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Everyone has days when they don’t want to show anything. That’s what the good ol’ jeans and a T-shirt are for,” Ambrosio told Self way back in 2014. “So many times, I haven’t felt ready for shoots. I’m like, why didn’t I work out more? But it’s life.”

“Every woman has a different metabolism and different genetics, so rather than compete with one another, concentrate on yourself and be the best you can be,” Alessandra then added.