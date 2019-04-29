Meghan Markle Almost Ready To Give Birth, Hospital Reportedly On Standby

Meghan Markle is reportedly almost ready to give birth, claims a new report by the Daily Express that says that a local hospital is on standby for when the Duchess of Sussex is ready to deliver her firstborn.

While both Markle and Prince Harry have kept details of the exact date of their baby’s birth close to their chest, royal watchers continue to monitor any and all changes outside of the couple’s home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex has been “clear about what she wants” a royal source claimed to the Daily Express, and has chosen to remain home for as long as possible, perhaps throughout the birth of her baby, if a medical official says she is safe to do so. The report also suggests that Markle will only be transferred to a hospital in the event of complications. The closest medical facility is NHS Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is about 30 minutes from Frogmore Cottage.

“It won’t be long now. Meghan’s really excited,” the source added. “Of course, she’s nervous like any first-time mom but she and Harry can’t wait. She is taking medical advice daily and she and Harry are very flexible and will be guided by their team.”

Wherever the royal birth takes place, it has been reported that the couple has chosen not to reveal details about their baby’s birth until they have had time together as a new family.

Express also claims that despite rumors to the contrary, the couple might decide to go a more American route for their first child’s name, eschewing more formal, British monikers. Markle’s closest pals are the ones who still live in her birth country of the United States, including stylist Jessica Mulroney, tennis player Serena Williams, Markus Anderson, Misha Nonoo, Lindsay Roth and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to name a few, and she could very well honor one of them by using one of their names for her first child.

Loading...

The most popular people’s choice thus far for a girl’s name is Diana, to honor Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry continues to honor his mother through his charity work.

The three-diamond stunner Prince Harry presented Meghan as her engagement ring contains stones taken from Princess Diana’s collection. The center stone was sourced from Botswana in Southern Africa. It was in Botswana that the couple realized they had true feelings for one another, as they went on a camping trip there out of the public eye early in their courtship. Harry is Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.

“it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan told BBC (via YouTube), in reference to having her late mother-in-law’s diamonds in her ring, as she and Prince Harry conducted a sit-down interview after their engagement. “It’s incredibly special.”