Christina Milian Looks Years Younger Than 37 In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Christina's fans were stunned by how young she looked in a new bikini snap.

Christina Milian was once again looking years younger than 37 as she revealed her seriously toned body in a bikini. The actress and singer was proudly showing off all of her hard work on her body in a stunning new photo posted to her official Instagram account, where she posed for the camera in a skimpy ruched blue and white two-piece.

Christina gave the camera a subtle stare as she wore very minimal makeup and wet hair for her impromptu swimwear photo shoot on Sunday, April 28.

The stunning star revealed in the caption of her latest social media upload that she was rocking the Chessa Smock bikini from House of Fine Gold as she flaunted her toned middle for the camera and showed off a tattoo on her left hip.

But while many fans commented on her incredible bikini body, others were more distracted by just how the gorgeous Man of the House and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress — who has a 9-year-old daughter named Violet — looked in her new bikini upload.

“You gonna age or what?!” one fan asked Milian in the comments section after seeing her chiseled abs.

Another then wrote, “Swear you’re [aging] backwards and I’m here for it,” alongside several smiling face emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third told the “Dip It Low” singer, “You look really young in this picture” as another playfully asked her, “How do you age backwards?”

But this isn’t the first time Christina’s fans have been taken back by her youthful appearance.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star stunned her 4.9 million followers on the social media site as she posed makeup-free in a faux snakeskin print two-piece bikini with a red, white, and blue band across her chest and hips.

As for how she got the toned body she’s been flaunting on social media, Milian previously told Essence in 2016 that she likes to get her exercise in outside.

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” the singer shared with the outlet. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

Milian also said that she finds it harder to lose weight in her 30s than she did in her 20s, though all the exercise she did in her younger years is what helped her to get the amazing body she’s flaunting now.

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas—like the stomach,” Christina shared of the differences she’s noticed since turning 30-years-old. “I’m happy I did a lot of sit ups in my 20s so at least I have that muscle memory.”