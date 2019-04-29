James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Raquel Leviss Lands Job At SUR, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Ask ‘Why?’

The former pageant queen is not exactly close with the cast of the Bravo reality show.

Raquel Leviss is officially part of the SUR family. The 24-year-old pageant queen has been hired by the same West Hollywood hotspot that her longtime boyfriend, James Kennedy, was famously fired from, Us Weekly reports. Leviss is now part of the wait staff at SUR, the upscale lounge co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Guillermo Zapata that is regularly featured on the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Guillermo posted a photo of Raquel wearing an all-black SUR uniform as she posed with him and six other staff members. The restaurant owner captioned the pic with a welcome message for Raquel and he tagged Vanderpump Rules’ production company, Evolution USA, and Bravo in his post.

In addition, Leviss posted a photo of herself standing outside of the famous eatery. Leviss described herself as the “newest addition” to SUR’s wait staff and playfully asked fans if she could take their order.

While Raquel’s photo received more than 20,000 likes, the only Vanderpump Rules celebs that seem to have posted comments are Guillermo Zapata and SUR hostess Billie Lee. Guillermo once again welcomed Raquel to the SUR family, while Billie wrote, “Yes!!! So excited for this! Can’t wait to work with you boo! Oh this Sunday! Brunch!”

But Vanderpump Rules fans had plenty to say about Raquel’s new job announcement. Many viewers questioned why Raquel would want to work at SUR after her being repeatedly excluded from the group. Leviss also had a major blowup with cast member Lala Kent.

“Don’t understand this,” one fan wrote. “Why work with people who don’t like you?”

“What a joke!” another Vanderpump Rules viewer wrote.” Why would you want to work with people who can’t stand you. Are you that desperate?”

As several others noted that Raquel has a college degree and just wants to be a regular on Vanderpump Rules “so bad,” another viewer chimed in with, “All I have to say is poor Raquel, she’s so nice and they’re so mean!”

Raquel Leviss has appeared on Vanderpump Rules sporadically since season 5 but had a more prominent role in the show’s current seventh season after finishing college at Sonoma State University. Still, Raquel has yet to connect with the main cast members of the Bravo reality show, especially amid her boyfriend James Kennedy’s multiple firings by Lisa Vanderpump. James previously hosted a popular DJ gig at SUR.

Raquel, who has stood by James Kennedy’s side amid allegations that he cheated on her, was featured on an awkward girls’ night out with the Vanderpump Rules regulars. Leviss also recently hosted a puppy shower for the couple’s new dog, but most of the Vanderpump Rules cast passed on the invite due to their strained relationships with James.

While it’s unclear if Raquel Leviss will be a main cast member on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the former Miss Sonoma County was part of the recently taped Vanderpump Rules reunion show, Bravo notes. For her appearance, the model wowed in a $2,495 Walter Collection dress.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.