NFL Rumors: New England Patriots Considered Trading For Josh Rosen Before Dolphins Deal, Per ‘Miami Herald’

When the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray as the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, that essentially marked the end of Josh Rosen’s brief tenure as the team’s starting quarterback. Just one year after he was picked 10th overall by the Cardinals in the 2018 draft, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Day 2 of this year’s draft, with Miami surrendering their 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder. However, a recent report suggests that there were other teams considering a trade for the UCLA product, including the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald cited an unnamed NFL official who spoke to the Cardinals after Rosen was dealt to the Dolphins, writing that the Patriots were among the multiple teams that also showed interest in the incoming second-year quarterback. While New England was reportedly close to trading for Rosen as a “potential backup” for Tom Brady, who will be turning 42-years-old before the start of the 2019 NFL season, the team ultimately went for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fifth round after Rosen was traded to Miami.

In addition, Jackson clarified the rumors alleging that Josh Rosen could be a “difficult” teammate, citing several sources who all vouched for his character and referred to him as a good person on and off the field. Two sources echoed a common observation with regard to Rosen’s struggles as a rookie quarterback, stressing that the young signal-caller was held back by a poor offensive line and the fact that the Cardinals faced multiple teams with “strong” defensive lines.

A day after he was traded, Josh Rosen was out at #FitzSoftball. He received a standing ovation, some closure and a massive trophy. https://t.co/ck2RQVBjjh — azcentral sports (@azcsports) April 28, 2019

One of the sources named by Jackson, veteran Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, was also quoted as saying that Rosen handled his trade to the Dolphins the right way.

“He could have very easily gone down to Miami already, or just said, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna do it,’ but it shows you his commitment, his character, and just friendship. I’m very fortunate to call him a friend. Looking forward to seeing him do great things in Miami,” Fitzgerald told The Arizona Republic.

Meanwhile, Josh Rosen will be joining a vastly different Miami Dolphins quarterback rotation that also features veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was signed as a free agent earlier in the offseason after a solid, if uneven 2018 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But even with Rosen having more upside than the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick, new Dolphins coach Brian Flores recently stressed that both men will need to compete with each other for the starting job. He added that Rosen will have to “earn the right” to be called Miami’s new franchise quarterback, as quoted by USA Today‘s Dolphins Wire.