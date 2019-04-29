Rihanna Stuns In A Sparkly Bikini Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Rihanna rocked a bikini top to celebrate her brother's birthday.

Rihanna was proudly showing off her toned body while hitting up her brother’s birthday party over the weekend. The Daily Mail published new photos of the stunning “We Found Love” singer showing off a whole lot of skin as she celebrated the big day with her nearest and dearest, rocking a sparkly bikini top and denim shorts as she returned home to Barbados.

The 31-year-old beauty headed back home to party with her brother Rorrey as he turned 29-years-old with a party at Jamestown Bar in Bridgetown. Rihanna was proving that she certainly wasn’t afraid to flash a little skin, as her party outfit saw her sport a green sequin string bikini top under a sheer green cardigan that buttoned at the waist and stretched all the way down to the floor.

She then paired her pretty revealing sparkly bikini look with a pair of tiny distressed acid wash denim shorts. The high-waisted bottoms stretched all the way up to her bellybutton under her open cardigan to highlight her seriously tiny waist.

Rihanna opted to go green all over with matching green eyeshadow on her lids and several matching necklaces layered around her neck as well as a matching pair of round drop earrings dangling from both of her ears. The singer also completed her colorful green theme ensemble with a jade bag.

Rihanna shows shows off her cleavage in green bikini top in Barbados https://t.co/F7t6McVSgc pic.twitter.com/FWPBDrUFF9 — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) April 27, 2019

She kept her hair a little more simple, opting for a high ponytail as she partied the night away with her brother while the star also wore a pair of white heels on her feet. According to The Daily Mail, Rihanna didn’t even arrive to the big celebration until 2 a.m. on April 27.

But there’s no doubting that Rihanna’s put a whole lot of hard work into achieving the body she was showing off in her native country over the weekend.

Caroline McCredie / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

The “Diamonds” singer opened up about getting in shape after The Inquisitr previously reported that she’s allegedly been working hard on her body with a strict diet and workout routine over the past few months.

Just last year, Rihanna got very candid about her weight in an interview with Vogue where she shared her body confidence and how she accepts herself at any size after gaining a few pounds.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly,” she told the magazine last year. “I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight.”

“I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she then added.

And Rihanna’s been proudly showing off that lingerie herself ever since she launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The Inquisitr shared stunning snaps of the star modeling the line earlier this month as she rocked a fun pink lingerie look in sizzling photos shared to social media.