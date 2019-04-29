‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 1 Spoilers: Armored, Beast Titan Appear At Shiganshina

Will the Armored and Beast Titans succeed to kidnap Eren?

Attack on Titan has finally returned to action with season 3 part 2 episode 1 starting with the narration of Wall Maria and how the Titans took it from humanity. Wall Maria contained one-third of humanity’s territory, and it is where the hometown of Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Alert is located. Five years since the incident at Shiganshina District, the Survey Corps finally decided to go on a mission to retake Wall Maria and discover what is hidden under the basement of the Yeager’s house.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 1 is titled “The Town Where Everything Began.” It featured Eren and the Survey Corps marching silently in the middle of the night on their way to Shiganshina in order to prevent themselves from being noticed by the Titans. Jean Kirstein warned Connie Springer not to mention the name of Eren since their enemies could only be around. After that, Jean was shocked to see a Titan in front of them.

However, Hange Zoe told her men that there’s no need to attack the Titan since it’s asleep. While they’re walking, it was very noticeable that Eren was shaking. Armin asked him if he’s scared which made Eren angry. Armin told Eren that he’s the one who’s really scared. Armin reminded Eren how brave he was when he pulled him from a Titan’s mouth. After remembering their dream to become free and go into the outside world, Eren started to calm down and become more determined to retake Wall Maria.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 1 featured Eren plugging the inner and outer wall of Wall Maria using his Titan power. The Survey Corps was surprised that they didn’t see any Titan in the vicinity. However, Survey Corps commander Erwin started to become suspicious and asked Armin to think about what they should do. Armin was given a group of Survey Corps, whom he commanded to inspect all the houses at Shiganshina District.

When they failed to locate the enemies, Armin told them to look for possible hideouts on the wall. Most of the members of the Survey Corps doubted Armin at first, but they still decided to follow his orders. One of them succeeded to find the enemies hideout, but after he alerted his comrades, he was immediately stabbed by Reiner Braun.

Survey Corps captain Levi Ackerman immediately made a move and attacked Reiner. However, though Levi put a blade inside his head, Reiner kept himself alive using his Titan power. When Reiner transformed into the Armored Titan, his allies have started to show up. The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2 showed the Survey Corps being surrounded by the Beast Titan and a huge number of ordinary Titans.

The Beast Titan made his first move by sealing the Shiganshina District with a stone to prevent the Survey Corps from using their horses to escape. However, Erwin already expected themselves to be in such situation and it seems like he’s also hiding something under his sleeves.