Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Relives Night Beth Was Born

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 30 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will have a terrifying experience. The blonde has already had her share of heartache this year. Now she has to relive the worst night of her life, and again her husband is not there to support her through it.

Beth’s Stillbirth Story On Bold And The Beautiful

It had been Hope’s idea to go to Catalina Island for a babymoon before the baby was born. Just after Christmas, she surprised Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with her vacation plans. However, Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) became ill and Liam had to go to a doctor’s appointment with his daughter. They agreed that Hope was to go ahead, and he would follow later. But the weather took a turn for the worst, and Liam was left stranded and could not catch his flight to the island. In the meantime, Hope had gone into labor.

Hope went into labor prematurely and she had nobody to lean on. The hotel concierge helped her to the clinic where she met Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). The entire island was submerged in darkness as the power went out due to the storm. Hope had to give birth in a clinic with only Dr. Buckingham there to help her.

Hope Logan Relives Beth’s Birth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will go through a similar experience. The lights will go out at Forrester Creations, per Highlight Hollywood. As the office is plunged into darkness, Hope will relive the nightmare of Beth’s stillbirth. Hope will remember how she had to give birth in flickering darkness and how Dr. Buckingham told her to give one last push before she blacked out. When she came to, the doctor told her that the baby did not make it.

Hope has always blamed herself for Beth’s apparent death. She feels that if she didn’t lose consciousness that Beth would have somehow made it. The power failure will stir up the old memories that she has been trying to suppress. And just like with the birth, Liam will also not be by her side. He is currently visiting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls in Paris.

However, Hope may turn to Thomas. She needs to talk about her painful emotions. Of course, Thomas will take pleasure in soothing Hope’s fraught nerves. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, promise that he will make some moves on Hope this week.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.