Kourtney Kardashian Brings Back John Mayer Romance Rumors During ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Rumors about celebrities are often started online or by gossip magazines, and it’s not often that said A-listers will add fuel to the fire. But that’s exactly what Kourtney Kardashian did during her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star played the popular game, “Who’d You Rather?,” when she visited Ellen on set for the April 29 episode. The talk show host usually puts celebrities on the spot with the funny game, which claims will help the singletons “find love.” As per Hollywood Life, Kourtney went along with it, and each time she had to pick between two major hunky celebs — however, the results were more entertaining than expected!

The 40-year-old was first faced with an easy matchup decision, which saw singer and guitarist (and famously single!) John Mayer go up against fellow artist Post Malone. Kourtney picked John, but things got way more interesting when she kept picking him over other extremely handsome A-listers, time and time again. The audience was clearly excited to see the mother-of-three pick the musician over other Hollywood heartthrobs, including Zac Efron, Shawn Mendes, and Michael B. Jordan!

And while she mainly tried to explain the reasoning behind her choices, — claiming that she would not pick Shawn Mendes and would instead go “with the direction that I don’t normally go in” (Kourt is known for dating much younger men), and that she knew someone who either is or used to be involved with Michael B. Jordan, so she preferred not to choose him — it was pretty clear that Kourtney has a crush on John Mayer.

This, of course, reignites rumors of a romance between the two of them, as Kourt and John were linked just a few months ago, as reported by Hollywood Life. Back in December 2018, the singer was reportedly seen flirting with the reality TV star at a GQ party, and he apparently “seemed very into” her. Furthermore, according to an eyewitness, he also asked her to “meet up again soon.”

However, another source claimed that the duo “arrived and left separately at the GQ party,” which clearly doesn’t mean that Kourtney doesn’t find him attractive — especially after Ellen’s revealing game of “Who’d You Rather?.” It is worth adding that Kourt was presented with a near impossible decision at the end of the game, when Ellen had her choose between John and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A though call surely not just for her but for many, Kourtney ended up choosing both as she couldn’t make up her mind. “All right, I will bring them to your house tomorrow,” Ellen joked.