‘B&B’ Recap: Shauna Waves Gun At Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, April 26 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The two argued about whether Flo should tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is really Beth. Zoe pointed out that she has already been deceiving Hope for months. The Logans would not treat her like family once they know what she did. She felt that they would put Flo and her father in prison if they knew that Beth was switched at birth. Flo was adamant that she wanted to tell them the truth and honor her father that way.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) could not believe that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had rejected Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) marriage proposal. Brooke felt that Katie should put the past behind her and take a chance on their mutual ex-husband. Donna entered the office, per She Knows Soaps. The sisters filled her in on Bill’s offer and she was delighted for Katie. She encouraged her sister to trust Bill again. Katie wanted to do what was best for her family and Will (Finnegan George). She told her sisters that she changed her mind and she was going to accept Bill’s proposal. The family tracker app showed that he was at Il Giardino.

Bill and Shauna Fulton downed drinks at Il Giardino. They reminisced about the night that they met. Shauna revealed that she had just moved to Las Vegas and Bill said that he was in town for a fight that night. Bill was happy that he failed the DNA test. Shauna sensed that Bill was in a somber mood, per Soap Central. He showed her an engagement ring and confided in her that he had just proposed to Katie. Shauna could not believe that Katie had turned him down. Bill explained that he had not been a stellar husband but since then he had worked on improving himself.

Dollar Bill runs into Shauna at Il Giardino after taking an emotional hit from Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8Uz8dTpH1A #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ja1LHJVQTV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 25, 2019

Bill and Shauna complimented each other’s looks. He also wanted to know if Shauna would be moving to Los Angeles. Shauna opined that Katie was part of Flo’s new family. She did not want to mess with the family dynamics and urged him to keep pursuing Katie. Bill gripped Shauna’s shoulder and thanked her. Just then, Katie arrived and saw the affectionate gesture.

Zoe noted that Flo was determined to tell Hope the truth. She then changed her tactic by talking about Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She felt that Wyatt would have nothing to do with Flo if the baby switch story came to light. However, Flo pulled out her phone and tried to call Hope. Zoe and Flo wrested for the phone. Flo then stumbled and knocked her head against a table. She fell to the ground and lay unconscious just as Shauna entered the apartment. Shauna took a stun gun from her bag and waved it at Zoe. She yelled, “What did you do to my daughter?” Zoe staggered back in shock.

Zoe’s taking matters into her own hands. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QFlGYOyAnW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 26, 2019

