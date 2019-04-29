Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx To Appear In Court Over Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been subpoenaed to appear in court due to her handling of the high-profile, highly-controversial, Jussie Smollett case.

Foxx is due to attend an hearing over her handling of the case after retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien subpoenaed her, along with her top deputy, Joseph Magats. The documents produced by O’Brien also request that the Empire actor is present at the court hearing, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Chicago’s top prosecutor came under fire last month when her office revealed all 16 charges against Smollett had been dropped. The actor faced felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly filing a false police report after the Chicago P.D. accused him of orchestrating his own attack. Smollett has always stood by his word that he was the victim of a hate crime that allegedly took place in the middle of the night in downtown Chicago earlier this year.

Foxx made headlines when she recused herself from the case after it emerged that she had exchanged text messages with one of Smollett’s relatives in the days following the alleged attack, but she has since been accused of also meddling with the case even after officially distancing herself from it.

She picked First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Magats to serve as Acting State’s Attorney for the controversial case, but the two reportedly exchanged texts in regards to the case and the high number of charges Smollett was facing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Foxx suggested that people accused her office of “overcharging cases,” and that the Smollett situation only contributed to that idea.

Then in a shocking turn of events, the State’s Attorney office dropped all charges against the 36-year-old, a move that Foxx stands by as being “the right decision.” Since the scandal, three people in her team have quit, including her chief ethics officer and chief spokesman, as per The Daily Mail. And while she has stated that she welcomes an independent investigation, Foxx has also faced multiple calls for resignation.

The dance of “no consequences” continues… Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx subpoenaed over Jussie Smollett https://t.co/3bf5lhyhnF — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) April 29, 2019

And now, O’Brien is also pushing for a special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate the State Attorney’s office’s handling of the case, which she claims was “plagued with irregularity.” The retired appellate judge also requested that Foxx, Magats, and Smollett hand in the original documents used in the case to “assure” the general public that “they have not been altered or destroyed and will not be destroyed throughout this case.”

Loading...

More: State’s Attorney staffers on a group text message the day charges on dropped on Jussie Smollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wCQd6BshG4 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 16, 2019

“Foxx’s conflict in this matter is beyond dispute. Instead, Foxx misled the public into believing that Smollett’s case was handled like any other prosecution and without influence,” O’Brien added in the court documents.