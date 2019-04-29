Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Curves In Tiny Bikini Top And Wrap Skirt On Instagram

Summer is almost here, and the first round of warm weather is getting everyone excited for the season, including Kate Beckinsale. The actress took to her Instagram account this weekend to give fans a glimpse at her “first hint of summer” look that certainly turned up the temperature on the social media platform.

The 45-year-old was captured staring off in the distance as she struck a pose for the camera in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which was shared on Sunday, April 28. The stunner showed some skin and flaunted her flawless physique in a skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Kate rocked a chic ensemble that exuded serious boho vibes for the stunning snap, including a tiny bikini top that left little to the imagination. The patterned number flaunted some major cleavage and tied together in the middle of her chest to contain her voluptuous assets. As for her lower half, the actress sported a matching wrap skirt that perfectly outlined her incredible figure. The garment cinched high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and impressive abs, while also offering a glimpse at the babe’s toned legs.

The Underworld star added a pair of strappy heels to her look, as well as a slew of accessories. Kate rocked a large statement necklace and two matching cuffs on her wrist, and carried her belongings for the day in a trendy wicker bag. She wore her brunette tresses in voluminous waves underneath an oversized, floppy sun hat that was almost as eye-catching as her incredible body.

Fans of the The Widow actress were far from shy about showing their love for Kate’s most recent upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 128,000 likes in less than 20 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the British beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful,” one of her 2.9 million followers wrote, while another noted that she looked like a classic 1950s Barbie doll.”

“Beauty, brains, and funny as hell! You have become the best thing on Instagram,” commented a third.

Kate’s steamy upload comes amid news that the actress has called it quits with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after just a few months of dating. The couple — whose 20-year age difference raised more than a few eyebrows — had a hot and heavy start to their romance, but, according Page Six, the pressure of the spotlight became too much for the actress.

It’s over for Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale ???? https://t.co/ODVQVCKRTc pic.twitter.com/5knToBOa59 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 27, 2019

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” an insider dished to the news outlet. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”