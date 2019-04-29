Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In Black Two-Piece On Instagram

Kelly Gale is missing the warm weather that she basks in during her tropical vacations, so she decided to bring some heat to her Instagram account for the time being. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a steamy new snap to her feed this weekend that certainly got temperatures soaring and pulses racing.

The latest addition to the 23-year-old’s widely followed Instagram page was shared on Sunday, April 28, and captured the babe sitting on top of a ping pong table, while fellow model Lotta Maybelake stood on the table tennis court next to her. Kelly exuded happiness as she basked in the warm sun, leaving very little to the imagination in a sexy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Plenty of cleavage was on display for the sexy snap, thanks to the unique cut-out design of the model’s bikini top, a design that is certainly on-trend for the upcoming summer months. The garment barely contained Kelly’s voluptuous chest due to its dangerously short crop, which flashed a serious amount of underboob to the camera as well.

As for her lower half, the Indian-Australian bombshell rocked a simple high rise bikini that showed off every inch of her long, tan legs that dangled over the table. Its thick waist band sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, also drawing attention to her impressive abs — a result of Kelly’s countless hours working up a sweat in the gym. To complete her beach day look, the beauty left her dark tresses down in wild, beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder, and showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free in the stunning upload.

Meanwhile, Lotta put on an equally-as-revealing display as she stood atop the table next to Kelly. The stunner sported a barely there black and white bikini that certainly did more showing that covering up. The brunette babe highlighted her insane physique in a tiny, triangle-style top, while the cheeky design of her matching bottoms put her curvy booty completely on display in the sexy snap.

Fans of the catwalk queens went absolutely wild for Kelly’s latest upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 9,100 likes in just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to shower Kelly and her pal with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Hotties,” one of the babe’s 1.1 million followers wrote, while another said they were “gorgeous girls.”

Others wished Kelly well as she recovers from an injury she recently sustained. Last week, the model traveled down to Mexico, though the vacation unfortunately got cut short after she broke her arm horseback riding. On Friday, Kelly underwent surgery for the injury, and has spent the rest of the weekend recovering with the help of her mom, as well as her friend, Daniela Braga.