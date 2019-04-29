Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Realizes Holly Is Missing, Xander Returns

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 29, 2019 reveal that there will be panic in Salem when little Holly Jonas goes missing from her bed. Everyone involved will be up in arms after Holly’s disappearance, and with Nicole back in town, things are sure to get dramatic.

According to a recent report by SheKnows Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) discover that Holly has been kidnapped. As many fans know, Chloe took custody of Holly, who is the daughter of the late Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), after Nicole was presumed dead in a tragic warehouse fire in Memphis last year.

After the fire, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) wanted to care for Holly like Nicole had asked him to, but others thought it would be better for Chloe to take her for many reasons. Chloe gave birth to the little girl as Nicole and Daniel’s surrogate, and has a special bond with her. She is also the mother of Daniel’s son, Parker, and taking custody of Holly meant that the little girl would be with her brother.

Last week, when Nicole shockingly showed up in Salem at Eric’s door, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) answered her knocks, and was stunned to see Nicole alive. He is the person who told Nicole that Chloe had been raising little Holly, who seemed upset by the fact that her daughter wasn’t staying with Eric like she had asked.

Once Nicole finds out that Holly has been kidnapped on Chloe’s watch, the two women will likely have some tense words. However, they both love Holly and will do anything they can to get the little girl back where she belongs.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric makes a

promise to God in exchange for Marlena's life. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3KMwdwP1JG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eric and Nicole’s big reunion. The couple have been separated for months and Eric had mourned Nicole’s death.

The couple are the loves of each other’s lives, but things have changed a lot since Nicole was presumed dead. Eric has fallen in love with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), but it looks like she’ll be cast aside for Nicole.

Loading...

Elsewhere, viewers will also watch as Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) makes his return to Salem yet again. The Kiriakis family members seems to come and go whenever drama ensues in Salem, and this time will be no different.

It looks like Xander’s return could be met with a ton of drama this time around, but he could be home in Salem to stay.

Fans can watch the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.