Kid Rock Says Trump Is ‘Way Cooler’ Than Obama

Entertainer Kid Rock says that spending time and playing golf with Donald Trump is a once in a lifetime thing, and he is very fond of the president. And he says that even though he thinks that Barack Obama is cool, Trump is “way cooler.”

The News Leader says that Kid Rock gushed over Trump, admitting that he was initially nervous to meet him, and golf with him, but within a short period of time, it was like being with an old friend, adding, “I couldn’t say enough nice things about him.”

Kid Rock posted a photo of himself and Trump on a West Palm Beach golf course the day after Robert Mueller concluded his investigation. He says he’s met many presidents, but Trump is the coolest.

“I don’t care what your politics are. I’ve been privileged to be around pretty much all living presidents from Carter up, and I always thought Obama was about the coolest because he’s cool. I don’t agree with his politics but he’s very cool. Like Trump smoked him, he’s way cooler.”

Kid Rock has been a Trump supporter throughout the 2016 election, and has been invited to the White House to watch the president sign the Music Modernization Act, which guarantees increased and more efficient royalty payments for singers, songwriters and producers.

Watch @KidRock almost knock a lady's drink out of her hand with a shanked chip at the @BassProLegends ???? https://t.co/Mklf6sfs1w pic.twitter.com/y4I0bIeUVi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 28, 2019

After Trump signed the document, Kid Rock spoke, saying that the music business can be a dirty one, but the Music Modernization Act was a great first step at protecting the “unsung heroes” of the music business, which include songwriters, producers and engineers.

Kid Rock then thanked Trump, suggesting that people should give him more credit than they do.

“There’s a whole lot of people in this country that do give you a lot of credit for everything you’ve been doing for this country. We know that some people don’t give you as much as maybe they should sometimes.”

The Inquisitr says that Kid Rock (whose real name is Robert Ritchie) has considered going into politics himself, and even considered running for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the entertainer’s native Michigan.

Though ultimately, Kid Rock decided not to run for Sen. Stabenow’s seat, he admitted that she’s “good at politics,” but he thinks she has been dropping the ball when it comes to serving the working class. When he announced that he wouldn’t run for her seat, he posted on Facebook that he would keep “doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hard working AMERICANS.”