Those Against Vaccinations Are Using An Episode Of ‘The Brady Bunch’ About Measles To Their Advantage

Those against vaccinations are using an episode of 'The Brady Bunch' in which the children get sick with measles to promote their own agenda.

Those that have ever watched the cheerful, family-friendly hit The Brady Bunch, might recall an episode entitled “Is there a Doctor in the House?” in which the children get sick with measles. In what was the typical nature of the upbeat show, the episode makes light of measles and seeks out a silver lining of catching the illness. As the sickness passes from one child to the next, eventually affecting the whole bunch and they get to miss school. The episode plays off measles as not really that serious of an illness, something those against vaccinations are now using towards their advantage to push their own agenda. Maureen McCormick, who played the oldest daughter Marcia on the show, is speaking out to criticize those who have used her image for their own personal motives, according to USA Today.

In this particular episode of the series, several of the characters point out the advantages of acquiring measles. Carol Brady, the mother of the bunch who was portrayed by Florence Henderson, describes the illness as “a slight temperature, a lot of dots and a great big smile.”

However, the quote that those against vaccines have really spread across social media was by McCormick. Marcia, in an attempt to cheer up her sick siblings, stated “If you have to get sick, sure can’t beat the measles.”

“Brady Bunch” actress not happy anti-vaxxers use show to downplay measles risks https://t.co/oVg0Ztr6QY — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 29, 2019

Those against vaccines took an image of McCormick as Marcia and paired it with that quote in what would quickly become a viral meme. As soon as McCormick found out that her picture was being used by people with their own political agenda without her consent, she was pretty frustrated.

The actress stated that she was simply portraying a character on the show and that particular quote from many years ago was not a reflection of her actual views on the issue. In fact, she believes in vaccinations and got her own daughter vaccinated. Thus, she might not be the best person to use for an anti-vaccination agenda.

“I was really concerned with that and wanted to get to the bottom of that, because I was never contacted. I think it’s really wrong when people use people’s images today to promote whatever they want to promote and the person’s image they’re using they haven’t asked or they have no idea where they stand on the issue. As a mother, my daughter was vaccinated.”

With a measles outbreak rapidly spreading throughout the United States, doctors encourage parents to take the illness seriously.