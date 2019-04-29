Here’s How Customers Feel About Amazon’s One-Day Free Prime Shipping

With billions of items being shipped each year, many Amazon customers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on one-day shipping.

As The Inquisitr reported just a few days ago, Amazon recently announced plans to improve their two-day free shipping for prime members by changing it to just one day. The ecommerce giant reportedly plans on investing $800 million into the transition.

According to Forbes, Amazon shipped over 5 billion items to their customers back in 2017. By the year 2022, there are expected to be over 56 million Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States and over 122 million around the world. So, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock that many Amazon customers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the change.

One Twitter user shared a comical video clip claiming it was what Amazon delivery trucks would look like on the road when the shipping time changed from two days to one. The video featured a semi driving at high speeds while swerving all over the road and flipping into the air.

Some Amazon customers took to Twitter to praise the retail giant for the change as one-day shipping will be “life changing.”

Some Twitter users found the one-day shipping proposal as something that was a little hard to believe as they rarely see the company follow through on the two-day shipping.

Amazon is planning to spend $800 million to make one-day Prime shipping more widely availablehttps://t.co/8XKKM6yYaK — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 26, 2019

There are, however, some customers who do not completely understand Amazon’s shipping policy. The current two-day shipping policy means that the company guarantees the product will arrive within two days of the time it is shipped – not the time it is ordered.

While it doesn’t happen often, it can take several days for orders to be processed before they are shipped.

What Happens If Your Package Doesn’t Come On Time?

Amazon’s Twitter page dedicated to customer support questions recently responded to a customer’s inquiry confirming that if you order something from their platform and do not receive it by the guaranteed arrival day, the company would refund any costs associated with the shipping. It is also not uncommon for the company to offer some sort of credit or compensation to prime members who run into this problem as their shipping is technically free.

According to CNN, not everyone is supportive of the plan to move forward with the one-day shipping. Amazon is currently receiving a great deal of backlash from the labor union as they do not believe the warehouse employees will be able to handle the additional work as they are already struggling to process the current workload.

An Amazon critic warns an increased workload could be bad for already-stressed fulfillment-center employees.https://t.co/scyuXCzuxZ — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) April 29, 2019

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, confirmed to CNN it was not uncommon for Amazon fulfillment center workers to process anywhere from 200 to 300 orders during a 12-hour shift.

“Increasing fulfillment speeds means they need to hire more workers, under more sustainable speeds that don’t put worker’s lives in jeopardy,” Appelbaum said.

Looks like @amazon is testing the ability to get all your Amazon items delivered on one day “Your Amazon Day” in addition to already-announced one-day shipping. Interesting way to save on shipping costs while creating perceived customer value. pic.twitter.com/DeeAg0KNkV — Joel Cohen (@Joel__DC) April 28, 2019

A spokesperson of Amazon told CNN their employees do not struggle to manage their current workloads. Moreover, the company has not divulged details on how the $800 million investment toward the one-day shipping would be spent.