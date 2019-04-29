Trump’s Bizarrely Wild Wisconsin Rally Speech Had Saudi Prince’s Mimicry, Allegations Of Babies Being Executed

Even by the president's standards, the Wisconsin speech was crazy wild.

Donald Trump is not someone who shies away from giving frenzied speeches, but even by his standards, the president’s Wisconsin rally speech to his supporters was crazy wild.

Trump made a number of stunning allegations, peppered his speech with many falsehoods, and said that doctors and mothers were “executing” babies, according to The Independent.

Giving in to the narrative often promoted by anti-abortion activists, Trump equated abortions to murder. But while such an arbitrary equation has long been advocated by those critical of abortion, Trump took it to another level.

“The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.”

Following this stunning statement, Trump came down heavily on Wisconsin’s Democrat governor, Tony Evers, who recently vetoed a bill by Republican lawmakers which would have required doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after failed abortion attempts. Evers said that he vetoed the bill because provisions to save such babies already exist, but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming that Evers was promoting “execution” of the babies.

At a rally in Wisconsin, President Trump peddled a false claim that mothers and doctors have the option to "execute" babies https://t.co/WRQQxsZnyz pic.twitter.com/ux2OYj7JMS — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2019

This was not even the only strange thing that Trump said during the rally. Following his bashing of pro-choice activists and lawmakers, Trump went on to mimic Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accent, who has faced international condemnation for ordering the death of exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Under Trump’s leadership, the United States has refused to take any action against the Middle Eastern nation, but the president claimed during the rally that he had done so because they “have a lot of money” — a fact that Trump has mentioned before as well.

There were other dubious claims and moments of disbelief during Trump’s speech. At one point, he launched into a tirade against the FBI, an organization that he has been long at odds with, and called former FBI officials he has purged from the government “scum.” He also called the media “sick” and reveled in the “lock her up” chants that featured in his rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign.

At the end of the rally, which had been called as a counter to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump finally promised his supporters that he would leave the country in great shape after they vote him into the White House for the second time in 202o.

“I promise at the end of six years, I’ll be very happy but you’re gonna be left with the strongest country you’ve ever had,” Trump said.