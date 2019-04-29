American Model Lauren Layne Sizzles In Risque Lingerie Set On Instagram

American fashion model — famous on social media for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — recently took to her Instagram account and posted a new racy photo which sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

In the pic, the 25-year-old model could be seen sitting on a wooden chair, wearing a set of grey-and-white printed lingerie that allowed her to flaunt her insane model body. In terms of her aesthetics, Lauren tied her hair loosely and let a few strands cover her eye — a move which didn’t allow viewers to take a look at her makeup.

She also loosely wrapped a black blazer around her arms and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York and within five hours of having been posted, the snap gained significant traction, amassing more than 3,000 likes and various comments.

“Not sure how [each] one of your pictures looks even better than the one before,” one fan wrote, while another one said that he is in love with the model. Other fans opted for a more millennial way of expressing their admiration for Lauren and posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis instead of using words and phrases.

Prior to posting the said picture, Lauren shared a video which left her fans’ jaws dropped. In the video, the model could be seen wearing a see-through black bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of brown flare pants. In the caption, she announced that she will be hosting the launch of BCBG Max Azria’s summer line.

Within a day of having been posted, the video amassed more than 4,200 likes, 11,000 views, and 119 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her stunning looks as well as her sense of style and amazing body.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is in love with Lauren, while another one said that she is an “absolute beauty without any doubt.” One fan also said that it is unbelievable as to why Lauren was not selected for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because she is one of the prettiest models in the world.

According to an article by GQ, the Missouri native reads the comments that people post on her pictures and, whenever she has time, she also responds to some of the comments as seen on her Instagram. Not only that, but she also admitted that everyone reads comments.

During the interview, she also revealed that she would like to travel to Bora Bora one day as it is her dream destination.