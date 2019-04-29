Julianne Hough Channels Her Inner ‘Disco Queen’ In A Shiny, Sleeveless Top

Julianne Hough is sharing more America’s Got Talent looks on her Instagram page.

The talent show’s newest host shared a photo on Instagram to her 4.5 million followers. The Safe Haven actress is looking away from the camera as she captured having a nude colored lipstick applied to her lips. The dancer’s hair blonde hair is in tight curls as she dons subtle makeup. From her caption, Hough’s hair was styled by Riawna Capri. The actress is wearing a shiny, silver top styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, with makeup by Jo Baker. Hough’s second picture in the set shows the star’s finished look as she smiles for the camera and makes a peace sign gesture. The photos received more than 100,000 likes and more than 600 comments from Hough’s followers.

“K WHAT! My literal dream hair,” said one follower.

“You are the coolest human & look beautiful in literally every hairstyle Jules!” exclaimed another.

The Footloose star also showed the look off some more in another timeline post on Saturday. This time, Hough is showing her followers how she got to her glamorous look. In a short video, Hough’s team is transforming her into a ’70s starlet as she laughs, dances and brushes her hair from time to time. The Dancing with the Stars alum also reveals in the video that her big, curly hair is actually a wig, with her short bob being braided into two large braids.

“I’m actually super bummed it was a wig!!! I was wanting to learn how to get my hair like that!!!” one follower exclaimed after seeing Hough’s surprise at the end.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hough has begun shooting for AGT in March and joins actress Gabrielle Union as a judge on the show. The two women will sit alongside Howie Mendel and Simon Cowell. Actor Terry Crews is replacing Tyra Banks as the host of the NBC program. Hough, who is married to NHL player Brooks Laich, credited her husband on Instagram for being patient with her while she took on her role as a judge.

“Today and every day I am blown away by the beauty of this man,” Hough shared on Monday, March 25. The selfless need to give me what I can’t give myself at the moment is one of your greatest qualities.”

This will be Hough’s second time in a judging role for a talent competition, as she was previously a judge on DWTS. AGT premieres on Tuesday, May 28 on NBC.