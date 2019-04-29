Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Wears Nothing Underneath A Blazer In New Pic

Norwegian stunner Frida Aasen – who is famous among her Instagram fans and followers for being associated with Victoria’s Secret – recently took to social media and posted a racy snap which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen squatting on the floor, wearing a pair of jeans which she teamed with a black leather jacket. To titillate her fans and show off her sexy side, the model decided to wear nothing underneath the blazer. As a result, she put her bare chest and taut stomach on full display while leaving the rest to the imagination of the viewers.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model let her tresses down, wore a full face of makeup comprising a mocha shade of lipstick, matching blusher to accentuate her cheekbones and bronze eyeshadow to highlight the color of her eyes. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, tilted her head slightly to look straight into the camera and ran a hand through her hair to pose for the snap.

As of the writing of this piece, Frida’s snap garnered more than 32,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans showered her with complimentary words and phrases, while others expressed their feelings and admiration for the model by using emojis.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Frida is breathtakingly gorgeous and every time he looks at her pictures, it seems as if he is looking at her for the very first time. Another one said that the model represents the epitome of perfection and sensuality.

Other fans, per usual, called the model “simply gorgeous,” “incredibly beautiful,” “wifey material,” and “extremely hot.”

Apart from the risque photo, Frida also treated her fans to an up-close image of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a white bathrobe to pose for the picture. And as the model opted for minimal makeup, fans fell in love with the look.

Loading...

Despite there being no display of skin in the picture at all, Frida’s snap amassed close to 30,000 likes and 290 comments which proves that she doesn’t have to strip down to her bikini to gain her fans’ attention.

According to an article by the Inoubliable Model Army, Frida revealed that being selected as a Victoria’s Secret model was no easy feat as it requires some distinguishing factors that made a positive and lasting impression on casting directors and designers. She stressed that in order to be successful, it’s important not to copy anyone else.