‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3: Who Died At The Battle Of Winterfell?

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 was one of the biggest episodes of the franchise. Major lives were lost, and a war was won during the battle of Winterfell.

According to Decider, many fan-favorite characters had their lives hanging in the balance during the extended 90-minute episode. While some of the major players escaped death, others lost their lives during the intense fight with the Night King and his army of undead warriors.

Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton) was one of the first to die. He was killed when he heroically saved Sam, who was seemingly having a panic attack during the battle.

Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) was also killed in the most epic Game of Thrones battle of all time. He also died a hero’s death when he was stabbed by multiple white walkers protecting young Arya Stark.

Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson) also seemed to be taken down. Although her death wasn’t shown on screen, in the end only Theon was left to protect Bran, so it seems that Alys was one of the unlucky characters to lose her life.

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) also took her curtain call in the action-packed episode. However, the red witch did so willingly. After helping as many of the characters as she could, she took off her magic gemstone necklace, which kept her young, and walked into the abyss as an old woman before collapsing and dying on the ground as Davos watched in amazement.

Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, Rhaegal, was also taken down in the battle. Rhaegal fought hard against his former brother, Viserion, who after dying last season fought with the Night King. Both of the dragons died, and it seems that the last dragon, Drogon, may also be in bad shape, but he returned to Dany in the final moments of the episode.

There were two heartbreaking deaths in Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode. Young Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) perished as she showed great courage while defending the gates at the castle. She used every ounce of her strength but was ultimately taken down by a white walker giant just after she killed the giant with her ax.

Sadly, the Mormont name no longer lives on, as the final member of the family, Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), died saving the woman he had pledged his love, loyalty, and life to.

Jorah was a true soldier until the very end and saved Daenerys from a heard of white walkers. The dragon queen sobbed at the loss of her most loyal adviser and friend in the final moments of the episode.

The most shocking death of the night belonged to the Night King. Just when it looked like the undead general was about to kill Bran Stark and take over everything, Arya Stark came out of nowhere to kill him, which also dissipated his army.

There are now only three episodes of Game of Thrones left, and fans can expect to see even more battles ahead as Dany and what’s left of her army will be ready to take the throne from Cersei Lannister.