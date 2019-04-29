‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Rocks Sexy Red Bikini At The Pool

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is flaunting her bikini body on social media. The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her hourglass figure in a sexy bathing suit.

On Sunday night, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself rocking a risque red bikini. The MTV personality is seen hanging by the swimming pool in a set of photos.

Lowry wears the high-waisted bikini, which boasts a classic triangle top. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose, wet waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Kail wears a no makeup look, which includes a bare, fresh face and nude lips, as she smiles for the camera in the sexy photos. Her tattoos are also on full display in the pictures.

Lowry reveals that she is currently in Costa Rica, as tons of green foliage can be seen in the background of the photo. The reality star’s fans took to the comments to reveal that they believe she looks amazing the bikini, which she reveals is made by the brand The Cheeky Bikini.

Of course, this isn’t the first bikini photo that Kailyn has posted in the past week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram account a few days back to share a photo of herself with all of her sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and little Lux, as they enjoyed some fun in the sun during a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

Lowry wore a black bikini in the photo as she and her boys smiled for the camera during their spring break getaway.

The Inquisitr also reported that Kailyn recently opened up about the rumors that she gets paid to get pregnant for Teen Mom 2.

“We absolutely don’t get paid to get pregnant,” she told fans on social media who asked her about the rumors.

She also told Us Weekly that she is trying to work things out with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, so that they can successfully co-parent their young son, Lux.

“Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux. Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is,” Lowry stated.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry by following her on Instagram, or watching Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.