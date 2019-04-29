‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Itty-Bitty Navy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is in the middle of moving house, but it’s the beach and the warmth of the sun that she’s got on her mind. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram this weekend to show her followers how she’d rather be spending her days with a steamy new photo certainly turned up the heat to her feed.

The latest pulse-raising addition to the 26-year-old’s Instagram account was shared on Sunday, April 28 and included not one but two sexy shots of the swimsuit model flaunting her flawless figure on the beach. The bombshell sported an impossibly tiny bikini as she posed in the sand with her back to the camera, putting her dangerous curves completely on display for the lens.

Haley left very little to the imagination in her stringy navy blue swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The stunner flashed some major side boob in her skimpy triangle-style top, which barely contained her voluptuous assets. Meanwhile, the matching bottom half of her barely-there ensemble showed off even more skin than the top. The redheaded beauty sported seriously revealing cheeky pair of bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs. The thin waistband of the garment sat low on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass outline.

To complete her look, Haley added some grey, light weight sneakers and a pair of round polarized sunglasses that are certainly on trend for the upcoming season. The babe also sported a black baseball hat to cover up her long, red locks, which were styled in a ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie were quick to show their love for the beauty’s new upload which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 2,600 likes in less than 30 minutes of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one of Haley’s 252,000 followers wrote, while another cheekily called her “bootyful.”

“Love yours curves,” noted a third fan.

Haley has certainly been bringing the heat to her Instagram account as of late. Earlier this weekend, the model shared another set of steamy snaps that captured her topless, expertly posing to cover up her exposed chest so not to violate the social media platform’s no nudity policy and sending her fans into a frenzy.